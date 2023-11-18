3 surprises that can happen on WWE SmackDown tonight - RAW superstar to appear, new Survivor Series match

Tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown will take place at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. This show will serve as the second-to-last edition before this year's Survivor Series WarGames event. The company has already confirmed an anticipated clash between LA Knight and Jimmy Uso for the show.

In addition to this, the return of Solo Sikoa has also been announced, marking his first appearance on television since securing a dominating victory over John Cena at Crown Jewel.

With that being said, let's discuss three surprises that might unfold on tonight's edition of Friday Nights.

#3. Becky Lynch might appear on tonight's SmackDown for WarGames announcement

One of the major surprises that fans might witness on tonight's show could be the presence of Becky Lynch on the Blue brand, despite her status as a RAW star. The possibility of her appearance on SmackDown arises from recent reports suggesting Lynch is the fourth member for the rumored Women's WarGames match.

Becky Lynch might make her appearance either physically, or through a digital medium. However, even if this scenario doesn't unfold her presence might be felt via a tease from either Nick Aldis or Bianca Belair about her potential involvement in this year's Women's WarGames match.

For those unaware, there is speculation that the company will soon announce a Women's WarGames match featuring Team Bianca Belair, consisting of Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and potentially Becky Lynch, against Damage CTRL which is expected to comprise Asuka, IYO Sky, Bayley, and Kairi Sane.

#2. The Bloodline match announcement for Survivor Series

Another surprise that might unfold on tonight's show could be related to the Bloodline match for the upcoming Premium Live Event. A potential surprise might involve AJ Styles making his return on WWE SmackDown to aid LA Knight in his scheduled match against Jimmy Uso.

The reason behind Styles costing Jimmy could be due to the Phenomenal One seeking revenge for the backstage assault carried out by the Bloodline member on his last appearance.

Following this, chaos might ensue in the ring, leading to a tag team match where Styles and Knight team up against Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.

#1. Kevin Owens might appear despite being suspended

Another surprise that might unfold could be Kevin Owens making his appearance on tonight's edition of SmackDown, despite being suspended by Nick Aldis last week. The SmackDown General Manager appointed Kevin Owens as guest commentator in the absence of Corey Graves, but set the rule of no physicality for the Prize Fighter. However, Owens broke this rule when provoked by Grayson Waller and Austin Theory.

The former Universal Champion might resurface on tonight's show, seeking to settle things with Nick Aldis. However, it is highly likely that Owens' presence might backfire, frustrating the SmackDown General Manager and leading to further consequences.

