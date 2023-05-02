Former world champion Brock Lesnar’s status was finally revealed during night two of the WWE Draft 2023. Triple H announced that The Beast will remain a free agent on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. In addition, The Game revealed the names of the four superstars that got drafted during the first round of WWE Draft 2023 on RAW.

Brock Lesnar is set to collide with Cody Rhodes, who was drafted to RAW last week during SmackDown, at the upcoming Backlash Premium Live Event. The two superstars met for the final time before their May 6 match-up, with things turning chaotic after Rhodes attacked Lesnar from behind.

Brock Lesnar’s free agency in the wake of the second night of WWE Draft 2023 has definitely raised a lot of questions online. Let’s take a look at three possible booking decisions for The Beast now that he’s free to appear on both RAW and SmackDown.

#1. Continue his feud with Cody Rhodes after Backlash

Brock Lesnar shocked everyone when he emerged as Cody Rhodes’ tag team partner against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa on RAW after WrestleMania. Lesnar showed his true colors when he destroyed The American Nightmare moments before the main event.

Lesnar could continue his feud against Cody Rhodes after their match at Backlash. He could even cost The American Nightmare a shot at the new World Heavyweight Championship, should Rhodes enter the tournament for the title.

#2. Build towards a program with Gunther

Gunther and Lesnar had a brief interaction during the Men’s Royal Rumble match that got the wrestling world talking. The Beast revealed that he was pitched a match against The Ring General for WrestleMania 39, but WWE settled with Omos.

With Imperium on RAW after the WWE Draft 2023, Lesnar could build a dream feud against Gunther. The two superstars could even fight for The Ring General’s Intercontinental Championship at the upcoming SummerSlam event.

#3. Compete for the World Heavyweight Championship

Brock Lesnar told Daniel Cormier before WrestleMania 39 that he won’t mind entering a title program. With the World Heavyweight Championship currently without a holder, The Beast could enter the tournament to determine the champion.

Of course, Lesnar’s involvement in the title picture would ignite criticism from a lot of fans. Having said that, Lesnar has always been a massive draw for WWE, and the promotion could still book him to win the title at the end of the day.

How would you book Brock Lesnar after WWE Draft 2023? Let us know in the comments section below.

