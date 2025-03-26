3 Things that can happen if John Cena walks away from WWE as Undisputed Champion

John Cena showed up in Glasgow, Scotland for the March 24 episode of Monday Night RAW and cut another promo on his heel turn, which took place at Elimination Chamber.

Ad

Among other things, the Cenation Leader promised to "ruin wrestling" for WWE fans and dethrone Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 to become the Undisputed WWE Champion.

He also said that once he becomes champion, he will keep the title until late December and will retire as World Champion. On that note, let's take a look at three things that could happen in WWE.

#3. Gunther or Jey Uso becomes the face of WWE

Ad

Trending

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes became the face of WWE once he finished his story at WrestleMania 40. He is considered the top babyface in the business and will look to retain his title when he faces John Cena at 'Mania.

However, if the 16-time world champion dethrones him and eventually retires as the Undisputed WWE Champion, then the promotion will be in search of a new face.

In that case, the winner of Jey Uso vs Gunther at the Showcase of The Immortals could become the new face of WWE.

Ad

The Ring General is undefeated against the Yeet Master in singles competition (3-0), but the 2025 Royal Rumble Winner has the momentum on his side after getting a major push from WWE. Either of them could emerge as the World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania and become the new face of WWE.

#2. Cody Rhodes calls out The Rock for a match

Ad

The feud between The American Nightmare and The Final Boss continues, especially after what happened at Elimination Chamber, where Rhodes rejected The Rock's offer, leading to John Cena's heel turn.

If the latter retires as World Champion and takes the title with him, then Rhodes could be out for revenge on The Final Boss, who was the mastermind behind Cena's heel turn.

Thus, Cody could challenge the WWE legend to a match at a major show, like the Royal Rumble or WrestleMania 42 in New Orleans.

Ad

#1. Triple H introduces a new title after John Cena's departure

Ad

The Game already introduced a new title in 2011 when CM Punk defeated John Cena and won the WWE Championship, ultimately leaving the company with the title after Money in the Bank.

Likewise, the WWE creative head could follow the same path this time and introduce a new title that will replace the Undisputed WWE Championship, with the winner moving to SmackDown as champion.

That said, it remains to be seen what will happen at WrestleMania and whether John Cena will accomplish his goal of becoming the world champion for a record-breaking 17th time, surpassing Ric Flair.

Cena and Rhodes will have another face-off next Monday on RAW, when WWE visits London, England for the finale of its European Tour.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback