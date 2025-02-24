3 Things CM Punk can do on WWE RAW

CM Punk is preparing for his last chance to main event WrestleMania 41. He has to defeat John Cena, Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, and Seth Rollins inside the Elimination Chamber to secure a title shot against the current Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Ad

The Best in the World will appear on the final RAW before the Elimination Chamber this Monday night. In this article, we take a look at three things the former WWE Champion can do on the red brand.

#3. He could address Cody Rhodes/The Rock segment on SmackDown

Ad

Trending

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

The Rock made a surprise appearance on SmackDown last Friday night and had an in-ring segment with Cody Rhodes. He praised The American Nightmare for his achievements as the Undisputed WWE Champion and sent him a message regarding Elimination Chamber.

The Final Boss told Rhodes that he would see him in Toronto, Canada, next Saturday, March 1, meaning that there could be a segment featuring The Rock, Cody Rhodes, and the winner of the Chamber Match.

Ad

As CM Punk has been confident that he would be the one to take on and dethrone The American Nightmare at WrestleMania 41, he could also challenge The Final Boss, stating that regardless of whether this match is one-on-one or a Triple Threat, he will come out victorious.

#2. He could refer to Paul Heyman's favor

Ad

The Wiseman owes CM Punk a favor from Survivor Series when Punk came to the aid of The OG Bloodline and helped them defeat The New Bloodline in a WarGames match.

It is still unclear what this favor is about, but fans can assume it might be related to a World Title Match at WrestleMania 41. This implies that if Punk doesn't win inside the Chamber, he could ask Paul Heyman to return the favor by adding him to either Rhodes' title match or the Gunther vs. Jey Uso battle for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Ad

At the same time, it could be related to the match between Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, which is currently the most likely scenario for the two rivals. This means that Punk could be added to it, since he has unfinished business with both, potentially making it a Triple Threat Match.

#1. CM Punk could confront Logan Paul and Seth Rollins

Ad

As RAW General Manager Adam Pearce said ahead of this week's Monday Night RAW, Punk, Seth Rollins, and Logan Paul will appear on the show just a few days before their participation in the Elimination Chamber match.

CM Punk and Logan Paul had a face-off earlier this month, while Punk's rivalry with The Visionary is far from over and is expected to continue in the future. The three megastars could confront each other in the ring, exchanging shots.

That said, another face-off between the three superstars on RAW could create a new angle heading into the Elimination Chamber Match and, after that, WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback