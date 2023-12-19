3 things CM Punk can do on WWE RAW tonight 

CM Punk's return to WWE has brought a breath of fresh air to the promotion. While Punk has done several things since his return, his most significant decision was to sign with Monday Night RAW. The 45-year-old made this decision after speaking to the GMs of all three brands.

While CM Punk received a great response from the crowd after signing with the red brand, he also saw hostility from Seth Rollins. The two shared a brief segment last week and hinted at a potential match in the near future. This segment last week has created excitement about what Punk would do on the upcoming episode of RAW if he appears.

In this article, we will look at three things CM Punk could do if he appears on Monday Night RAW tonight.

#3. CM Punk can be on commentary during The Judgment Day's match

On the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW, Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day will defend their Undisputed Tag Team Championship against The Creed Brothers. During this match, if Dominik Mysteio is present ringside, CM Punk can be a part of the commentary.

The reason why Punk could be on commentary can be attributed to him facing Dominik Mysterio on WWE's Live Tour on December 26, 2023. Before their singles match in the ring, The Best in the World can interact and try to get inside the head of the Judgment Day member.

#2. Push NXT talent

At NXT Deadline, CM Punk made an appearance and cut a promo with Shawn Michaels. Last week, he took things a step further when he was present backstage. While Punk did not make an appearance, he was at the Performance Center to guide young talent on the former black and gold brand.

Hence, if the 45-year-old found someone who impressed him in NXT, it won't be surprising to see him give that superstar a push. By doing so, Punk could have the next generation of superstars on his side and also potentially look to form a faction with them shortly.

#1. Seth Rollins promo

WWE fans were happy last week when they saw CM Punk and Seth Rollins share the ring. While Rollins was hostile towards Punk, the latter mentioned he would be taking part in next year's Royal Rumble and hinted at a feud with The Visionary. Therefore, keeping the same in mind, fans could see another promo by Punk in which he could target Rollins.

The reason why a Punk promo would make sense is because the upcoming episode is set to take place in Iowa, where Seth Rollins is from. Hence, it would be interesting to see how Punk manages to cut a promo in front of a crowd that will most likely boo him.