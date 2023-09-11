3 things Cody Rhodes could do on WWE RAW this week

Cody Rhodes is all set to appear on tonight's edition of WWE RAW. This will mark the first appearance of the American Nightmare since his blockbuster announcement at Payback 2023, which featured the return of Jey Uso on the Grayson Waller Effect.

However, tonight's edition of WWE RAW will likely build more anticipation among fans as the company has multiple directions for the American Nightmare.

With that being said, let's discuss three things Cody Rhodes could do upon his appearance on tonight's edition of the Red brand.

#3. Cody Rhodes may announce his trade to SmackDown

As Jey Uso joined RAW as its newest member, this will lead to one RAW Superstar being traded to SmackDown as a replacement for the former Right Hand Man. Even Adam Pearce revealed the same last week to Jey Uso about someone possibly being traded to the Blue brand.

However, since the American Nightmare is the one who was involved in Jey Uso's RAW return, it leads to speculation about Cody being traded to Friday night's. This would also open up the opportunity for another match between Roman Reigns and Rhodes down the line.

If this scenario unfolds, then tonight's edition of RAW could be marked as the final appearance by Rhodes, as he would then be on SmackDown on the following shows.

#2. Cody Rhodes could call out John Cena for a match

Another possible scenario that could unfold upon Rhodes's appearance on RAW could be him calling out John Cena for a match. For those unaware, during a recent interview, the American Nightmare also revealed that he has an interest in having a potential match against the Cenation Leader.

Since Rhodes and Cena are not currently involved in any feud or rivalry, the upcoming edition of RAW could serve as a chance to plant a seed for a clash between these two.

If this happens, Fastlane 2023 could be the ideal location for a much anticipated clash.

#1. Cody Rhodes confronts Gunther during his celebration

Gunther defeated Chad Gable in the main event of last week's RAW, which led to The Ring General becoming the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in the company's history. To celebrate this impressive achievement, Gunther, along with Imperium, are set for a celebration on tonight's show. However, the celebration might get interrupted by the American Nightmare.

Seth Rollins is currently involved in a heated feud against Shinsuke Nakamura, making it highly unlikely that Cody might call out the Visionary on the show. Moreover, a confrontation between Rhodes and Gunther could lead to an anticipated clash between the two.

Putting Cody Rhodes up against Gunther would surely make a positive contribution towards the impressive IC title reign of The Ring General.

