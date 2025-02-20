3 things Dominik Mysterio can do if he leaves The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day hasn't been getting along well on WWE lately. There is visible tension between Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor. From the looks of it, the group may be splitting up soon, or at least one of them might leave.

Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor haven't been on the same page since Liv Morgan was added to the group. Losing the Women's World Championship and the World Tag Team Titles also didn't help. Although Dom has been supporting The Judgment Day and The Price, the latter would usually invalidate and belittle his fellow members.

While some believe that the inaugural Universal Champion will be the one who will eventually leave the group, there's also the possibility that the younger Mysterio will branch out in the WWE.

For this list, we will look at three things Dominik Mysterio can do if he leaves The Judgment Day:

#3. Dominik Mysterio can join forces with a former The Judgment Day member

At last year's SummerSlam, Dominik and Finn betrayed two members of The Judgment Day, the former betrayed Rhea Ripley while the latter Damian Priest. Interestingly, Mysterio tried to rekindle his relationship with Mami at the beginning of this year despite still being with Liv Morgan. If he leaves, he might seek some guidance from his former on-screen girlfriend.

Of course, there will be a lot of hesitation and pushback from Mami to partner up with someone who betrayed her. However, he can win her over by helping her in matches and against the group. Eventually, they can have a somewhat professional partnership.

#2. Form one a heated tag teams with one of WWE's most notorious stars

Dominik Mysterio is one of the most hated superstars in the Stamford-based promotion, and his heat is not going away any time soon. However, another star who knows how that feels is Logan Paul.

In August 2024, the idea of both superstars pairing up was brought up. Dominik even said that he was on board with the idea as he was sure The Judgment Day wouldn't have any problems with it. In November of that same year, The Maverick revealed that he pitched the idea to Triple H, which might be in the works for the future.

#1. Dominik Mysterio can join another heel group on RAW

Although Dirty Dom remains loyal to The Judgment Day, he has also gotten involved with some other groups in the past like Legado Del Fantasma. He even helped American Made's Chad Gable when the latter was dealing with a Penta problem. With this in mind, Mysterio can be named as an honorary member of his stable.

Since Gable has already asked Mysterio for help he can welcome the latter into American Made if he leaves with The Judgment Day.

