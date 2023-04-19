If you caught WWE's latest edition of RAW, you might have been asking yourself why Becky Lynch didn't come forward to confront Trish Stratus when the Hall of Famer addressed why she attacked both Lita and The Man a week ago, costing them their Women's championship.

This was reportedly due to Lynch being momentarily sidelined due to a minor foot injury. On the bright side, the former WWE Raw Women's Champion is expected to be back soon!

There is a multitude of different possibilities that could occur when Big Time Becks returns to TV. Here are 5 things that could happen when Becky Lynch returns on the red brand.

#3 Becky Lynch physically retaliates against her former ally's harsh words

While the latest episode of Monday Night RAW didn't feature an appearance from Becky, we did receive an explanation for Trish Stratus' recent actions.

The former seven-time WWE Women's Champion proclaimed herself as the trailblazer of WWE's women's division in the company and felt that Lynch wasn't even gracious enough to thank her for paving the way.

Stratus then stated that she returned because she wanted to see if Becky truly believed her own hype. Well, apparently, Trish feels Lynch does.

With so much emotion that The Man is probably going through, it wouldn't be a shocker if Becks got her hands on Stratus before an official match takes place between them.

#2 Becky Lynch returns with a certain WWE Hall of Famer by her side

Becky Lynch wasn't the only WWE Superstar whom Trish addressed in her recent promo, the Hall of Famer also had words for Lita as well.

Stratus went on to casually inform fans that it was, in fact, her who attacked Lita backstage before her title match.

Also, in Trish's mind, she pulled her former bestie out of her misery. She labeled Lita as Lynch's sidekick and made it crystal clear she would not play second fiddle to anyone.

With all that being said, one can imagine Lita having a rebuttal to Trish's verbiage. Perhaps she might address this around the same time Lynch does.

#1 Bayley becomes a Trish Stratus ally?

It may feel like forever, but WrestleMania Saturday was approximately two weeks ago, and a lot can change in the past couple of weeks.

WWE's biggest event of the year saw a six-woman tag team match, as Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus took on Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky.

Currently, Bayley and the rest of Damage CTRL have their hands tied with Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair at the moment. Moreover, there are rumors the trio might soon split.

That being said, the possibility of her and Stratus teaming up isn't hard to believe right now. While her recent tweet could easily be interpreted as a way to rub salt in the wound of an arch-nemesis, it could also spark the start of a new twist to a long-standing angle.

