3 things that could happen if CM Punk signs with WWE RAW

After making appearances on SmackDown and NXT, CM Punk is poised to make a significant decision on tonight's edition of WWE RAW. The Best in the World will announce his brand of choice, solidifying his status as an exclusive star. For those unaware, the company has officially announced Punk's appearance on tonight's show, emphasizing the importance of his decision.

With Randy Orton already signing with SmackDown, the likelihood of CM Punk choosing the red brand has increased.

With that being the case, let's discuss three things that could happen if the Best in the World signs with Monday Night RAW.

#3. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins seemingly confirmed for WrestleMania 40

If CM Punk chooses to sign with the red brand on tonight's edition of RAW, it eventually sets the stage for a high-profile match between Punk and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40. The visible tension and heat between the Visionary and the Voice of the Voiceless make a showdown between these two inevitable.

With Punk becoming an exclusive star of Monday Night RAW, the company appears to be steering towards a significant feud, possibly for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Also, Punk's clear intention to conclude his story with a main event match at WrestleMania adds further anticipation to the potential clash against Seth Rollins. With both superstars carrying significant star power and the storyline heat between them, a WrestleMania main event between Punk and Rollins is undoubtedly a match that fans are eagerly looking forward to.

#2. A feud between Roman Reigns and CM Punk might be delayed

Another consequence of Punk signing with RAW is the potential delay of a dream clash between Punk and Roman Reigns in the company. Both Punk and Paul Heyman already have a lot of history with each other. However, the Tribal Chief is currently assigned to SmackDown, and Punk signing with the opposite brand will inevitably delay the clash between these two.

Additionally, even if Punk wins the Royal Rumble match next year, it's highly probable that he will choose Seth Rollins to main-event the Show of Shows due to the well-plotted, heated story they already have.

A feud between Roman Reigns and Punk is something fans have anticipated since the arrival of the Best in the World in WWE.

#1. Punk might be able to wrestle in multiple dream matches

Despite the potential delay of a match between Reigns and Punk, if the Voice of the Voiceless signs with the red brand, he will have the opportunity to engage in multiple dream matches on Monday Night RAW. This includes clashes against names like Drew McIntyre, Gunther, Sami Zayn, Cody Rhodes, the Judgment Day, and Chad Gable.

With Punk being an exclusive star on Monday Night RAW, it seems like some exciting action is bound to grace the red brand.

