3 things that could happen on the last SmackDown before WWE Survivor Series: WarGames

Tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown will serve as the final show before Saturday's Survivor Series: WarGames. As this is the go-home edition, the company is likely to unveil some surprises and significant developments to heighten anticipation for their Survivor Series event.

Tonight's show will already feature the scheduled match between Judgment Day and the Street Profits for the Undisputed Tag Team titles. Kevin Owens is also set to make his return to the Grayson Waller Effect after being suspended on the previous episode. Additionally, the team who will get the advantage in the Women's WarGames match will also determined through fan voting.

With that being said, let's discuss three things that could happen on the last SmackDown before Survivor Series: WarGames.

#3. Randy Orton might make his presence felt on SmackDown

One of the things that might unfold on tonight's show is an appearance from Randy Orton. The possibility of this arises because the show is being held in the same arena where, on Saturday, Orton will join Team Cody Rhodes against The Judgment Day.

The potential scenario that might unfold could see The Viper making a physical appearance and possibly attacking Judgment Day after their Undisputed Tag Team title match. This move from the company will surely increase anticipation among fans ahead of the Men's WarGames match.

#2. Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce might have another backstage segment

Another potential occurrence that fans might witness on tonight's edition of SmackDown is one more backstage segment featuring Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce. On the past few episodes of RAW and SmackDown, both General Managers have been seen in conversation.

It's highly likely that the company might continue this mysterious angle, with both appearing in a segment once again on tonight's show. Also, the company might drop potential hints & teases regarding the outcome of their recent backstage discussions.

#1. WWE might drop a reference to CM Punk on tonight's show

As we are just a day away from Survivor Series, tonight's episode of the blue brand will serve as the final opportunity for the company to captivate fans. It's highly likely that they might drop more potential hints or teases for the speculated comeback of CM Punk in the Stamford-based promotion.

The reference might be subtly inserted by the company in an indirect manner. Another possibility could be the airing of new cryptic promos or vignettes featuring Shinsuke Nakamura on tonight's show, as fans believe he might be calling out CM Punk for a showdown.