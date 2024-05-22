3 Things Jey Uso can do if he's on King and Queen of the Ring

Jey Uso didn't qualify for the King of the Ring Tournament final, as he lost to Gunther in the semifinal on RAW. The former WWE Tag Team Champion missed another chance to step up in singles competition after losing to Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship at Backlash.

Still, Jey Uso could be backstage for the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event, which will take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on May 25.

With that in mind, we look at three things the former tag team champion could do should he appear in the event.

#3. Bring the fireflies to Saudi Arabia

Expand Tweet

Jey Uso recently made headlines with his post on X about 'fireflies' being his now. His post was linked to the return of Uncle Howdy, as the flashlights were part of the late Bray Wyatt's last storyline with WWE.

With that in mind, and with Howdy rumored to be back during the King and Queen Premium Live Event, it would make sense for Jey Uso to appear during the show to do his firefly thing.

#2. Interfere in the Intercontinental Championship match

Sami Zayn will put his Intercontinental Championship on the line in a Triple Threat Match against Chad Cable and Bronson Reed. As we expect The Alpha Academy to interfere in favor of Chad Cable, Jey Uso could come to the aid of the reigning champion.

Zayn and Uso were part of The Bloodline and have become good friends since then. Thus, it would make sense for Uso to get involved in the match to help his friend retain his title.

#1. Jey Uso could interfere in Cody Rhodes vs Logan Paul

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will collide with the United States Champion Logan Paul, with the former's title on the line.

This match is expected to headline the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event, but it is not likely that the title will change hands in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The most likely scenario is that this match will have a No Disqualification or No Contest finish to protect the megastars.

With that in mind, we could also see other superstars get involved. When it comes to Logan Paul, the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, Austin Theory and Grayson Waller, could interfere, especially if things don't go well for the reigning US Champion.

Should this happen, Jey Uso may get involved and help his good friend Cody Rhodes. In that scenario, Jey could start a feud with Logan Paul, which could be the next storyline for the former tag team champion after the two confronted each other a few weeks ago during the WWE Draft.

After failing to become King of the Ring, it is unclear what is next for Uso. He may continue pursuing his first singles title or get involved in another storyline, which could include his former faction, The Bloodline.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback