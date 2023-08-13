3 things Jimmy Uso can do after Jey Uso quit WWE

On the recent edition of WWE SmackDown, Jey Uso not only attacked Jimmy Uso, Roman Reigns, and Solo Sikoa, but also announced that he is leaving WWE. Jey's announcement has sent shockwaves among fans. Reports suggest Roman Reigns is taking a break due to injury, and if Jey is leaving WWE, this leaves Jimmy Uso alone on the blue brand.

This situation also appears to indicate that the company has temporarily postponed the feud involving the Samoan Twins. Keeping that in mind, let's discuss the three potential directions Jimmy Uso can take as Jey Uso seemingly exits the Stamford-based promotion.

#3. Jimmy Uso could initiate a feud against LA Knight

With The Bloodline Saga on hold in WWE for the time being, this creates an opportunity for Jimmy to embark on a singles run within the company. Furthermore, a potential feud against LA Knight is a direction that Jimmy could pursue. The self-proclaimed Megastar, Knight, is currently receiving some of the loudest positive reactions in WWE.

A feud against Knight could also assist the company in turning Jimmy into a hateful character, setting the stage for his eventual clash with the heroic Jey Uso in the near future.

This potential feud could also serve as a platform to elevate LA Knight's status, as it would involve him in one of the most heated storylines within WWE.

#2. Jimmy could challenge Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship

Rey Mysterio recently won the United State Championship on SmackDown

Another potential direction could involve Jimmy challenging the newly crowned United States Champion, Rey Mysterio. A feud against Mysterio could emerge as one of the most promising storylines for SmackDown, especially in the absence of The Tribal Chief and Jey Uso.

Furthermore, this setup could lay the groundwork for a clash between Jey and Jimmy. A returning Jey could cost his brother the US Championship match, mirroring what Jimmy did when he betrayed Jey at SummerSlam 2023.

Later on, Jey could offer a similar explanation for his actions, stating that winning the title could lead to making Jimmy corrupt similar to Roman Reigns. This match could also provide Jimmy with an opportunity to shine as a singles competitor in WWE.

#1. A feud or tag team with Solo Sikoa

Solo Sikoa is likely to appear on WWE television despite Roman's absence

Given that Roman Reigns is likely to be absent from WWE television, this also leaves Solo Sikoa alone on the blue brand, alongside Paul Heyman. Considering this scenario, another possible direction for Jimmy Uso could involve either a feud against the Bloodline Enforcer or the formation of a tag team with him.

The rationale behind a potential tag team partnership with Sikoa could arise from his act of saving the Tribal Chief at SummerSlam 2023. On the other hand, a feud could be set up due to Jimmy's multiple mocking references to Reigns during his promo on SmackDown.

It seems that the company has various directions to explore for Jimmy Uso. It will indeed be intriguing to witness how events unfold in the upcoming shows.

