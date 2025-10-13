3 Things we learned from Seth Rollins' first promo after WWE Crown Jewel 2025

Seth Rollins finally exorcised his biggest demon at Crown Jewel 2025, defeating Cody Rhodes in a singles match to become the Men's Crown Jewel Champion. The Visionary opened this week's RAW, gloating about his victory to no one's surprise.However, Rollins' promo dropped some interesting hints about the future. Here are three things we learned from The Architect's first promo following WWE Crown Jewel:#3. Seth Rollins doesn't need ANYONEFinally defeating Cody Rhodes has made Rollins more confident than ever. However, that confidence could land him in trouble with his own faction, The Vision.While addressing the WWE Universe on RAW, The Visionary repeatedly made it clear that he doesn't need anyone. However, he didn't stop there. Rollins stated that he didn't need anyone, including his stablemates, who were standing beside him. He added that the only reason they were with him was because he chose them, and not because he needed them.The World Heavyweight Champion's (over)confidence may jeopardize his position as the leader of The Vision.#2. The Visionary announced the new Tribal ChiefBronson Reed defeated Roman Reigns in an Australian Street Fight last weekend at Crown Jewel. On RAW, The Visionary celebrated Reed's victory in his promo. While Rollins took the majority of the credit for The Auszilla's win over Reigns, he made a massive claim as well.The Visionary announced Bronson Reed as the new Tribal Chief. This has opened up a possibility for a trilogy between Reed and Reigns, as the scorecard between them now stands at 1-1.#1. Bron Breakker seemingly looked unsatisfied with Seth RollinsSeth Rollins' behavior recently hasn't sat well with Bron Breakker. The Visionary walked out on his faction during the Crown Jewel Kickoff Show, which seemingly frustrated Breakker.This continued on RAW as well. As Rollins gloated in his promo, Breakker looked visibly unsatisfied. The Visionary's comments about not needing anyone may have furthered the 27-year-old's displeasure with the World Heavyweight Champion.Rollins' first promo after Crown Jewel has certainly raised many eyebrows. It will be interesting to see what implications his comments will have for the future.