3 things that may happen in the main event between Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles at WWE Backlash France

At WrestleMania 40, Cody Rhodes experienced one of the best moments of his career when he beat Roman Reigns to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, Rhodes must now put this moment behind him and focus on the current task.

The American Nightmare will defend his championship against AJ Styles at Backlash France this weekend. While Styles might not be the biggest threat to Rhodes, the 38-year-old can't be underestimated given the former's experience. Hence, this match in France is bound to be entertaining.

In this article, we will look at three things that can happen in the main event between Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles at Backlash France 2024:

#3. John Cena cuts a promo with Cody Rhodes

At WrestleMania 40, one of the key moments was John Cena helping Cody Rhodes beat Roman Reigns. While Cena also joined Rhodes in his in-ring celebration after the victory, he never commented about the same on WWE programming.

Hence, considering that The Doctor of Thuganomics is reportedly in France ahead of the Backlash Premium Live Event, fans might see him share the ring with Cody Rhodes if the latter beats AJ Styles. A potential promo involving Cena and Rhodes is also something many fans would be interested in seeing.

#2. The O.C. intends to help AJ Styles

Until February, the relationship between AJ Styles and The O.C. was very strained. However, they did not have altercations later. While it seems The Phenomenal One is on his own for now, there is always a chance that The O.C. could reunite with him, given that Styles is now challenging for one of the most prestigious titles in WWE.

The O.C. could interfere in the match between Styles and Rhodes to help the former win. By doing so, they will be able to get on the good side of Styles, which will also help them significantly in their career.

#1. Solo Sikoa attacks Cody Rhodes to get a shot at the title

When Solo Sikoa tried to help Roman Reigns during The Tribal Chief's encounter with Rhodes at The Show of Shows, the American Nightmare's refusal to give up was a massive shame to The Enforcer. Despite all the Spears and Samoan Spikes, Rhodes managed to win and beat The Bloodline. This is something a superstar like Sikoa won't let go of.

Hence, if Rhodes wins at WWE Backlash, it won't be surprising to see Sikoa attack him. By doing so, The Tribal Heir will avenge the events of WrestleMania 40 besides getting a title shot, which will be good for him at this stage in his career.

