3 things Randy Orton can do on WWE RAW if he returns tonight

The highly anticipated return of Randy Orton appears imminent, with reports suggesting that he is poised to join this year's Men's WarGames match as the fifth member of Team Cody Rhodes.

As tonight's edition of WWE RAW will be the go-home show for the Survivor Series Premium Live Event, there is a possibility that the company might unveil The Viper as the fifth member of the babyface squad. The reasons why it could happen arise from the recent reports hinting at Orton's comeback.

That said, let's discuss three things Randy Orton can do if he returns on tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW.

#3 Randy Orton might join Team Cody Rhodes for the Survivor Series

If Randy Orton returns tonight, one potential scenario could involve the announcement of him joining the heroic Team Rhodes against The Judgment Day for WarGames.

This scenario might unfold with Cody Rhodes and the other team members standing in the ring, revealing that they have called someone capable of standing toe-to-toe with Drew McIntyre. It could lead to Orton appearing on the show and eventually joining the babyface team as their fifth member.

The presence of Orton on Monday Night RAW has the potential to generate significant buzz after a much-awaited comeback.

#2 Orton could confront Drew McIntyre on the show

Another scenario could see Randy Orton making his return on tonight's show by confronting the heel Scottish Warrior. In the previous week, McIntyre turned heel and joined the Judgment Day after attacking Jey Uso during the main event.

Consequently, the company announced a segment featuring McIntyre for tonight's RAW, where he will explain his actions from last week. It's possible that during McIntyre's promo, he could be interrupted by none other than Randy Orton, leading to a brawl between the two.

This could result in both stars being added to the WarGames match for their respective teams.

#1 The Viper might RKO The Judgment Day out of nowhere

Upon his potential arrival, The Viper could attack The Judgment Day out of nowhere. He might launch a surprise attack on the villainous faction during or after their WarGames advantage match. For those unaware, on tonight's show, two members from each squad will compete against each other, and the winner will gain the advantage for the upcoming multi-man contest.

Orton might come to the aid of Team Rhodes by delivering his popular maneuvers during the bout. If there is a post-match brawl, the company could also plan The Viper's return during this segment, allowing him to even the odds against the heel faction.

