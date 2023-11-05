3 things Sami Zayn can do after stealing the Money in the Bank briefcase at WWE Crown Jewel

At Crown Jewel 2023, Sami Zayn secured victory in a kickoff match against JD McDonagh, and later played a pivotal role in ensuring that Seth Rollins remained the World Heavyweight Champion. Following his match, The Visionary expressed gratitude to Sami Zayn for his intervention against the villainous faction.

For those unaware, after Seth Rollins successfully defended his world title against Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest approached the ring, aiming to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase. However, a mysterious figure in a black hood emerged, attacking Priest and revealing himself as Zayn.

Notably, Sami Zayn absconded with Damian's Money in the Bank briefcase, now apparently in his possession. Keeping that in mind, let's discuss three things the former Undisputed Tag Team Champion could do after stealing that briefcase.

#3. Sami Zayn could destroy the MITB cash-in contract

Following his acquisition of the Money in the Bank briefcase, Zayn could potentially choose to destroy the contract contained within. Such an action might serve as a form of retribution against the villainous faction, with whom he has been engaged in a feud for the past several months, particularly since losing his Undisputed Tag Team titles to them.

If Zayn destroys the contract inside the briefcase, it could effectively prevent Priest from executing his Money in the Bank cash-in, as the contract itself guarantees a title shot, not the empty briefcase. This development would also put an end to the prospect of Damian making any further Money in the Bank cash-in attempts on Seth Rollins.

#2. Sami Zayn could challenge Damian Priest for the MITB briefcase

Another potential development that could transpire involves Zayn challenging Damian Priest for ownership of the Money in the Bank briefcase. The 39-year-old star might argue that Priest's potential cash-in would lack legitimacy due to the potential assistance from other members of The Judgment Day during the process.

Consequently, Zayn might stipulate that if Priest desires the return of his Money in the Bank briefcase, he must defeat Sami Zayn. Failure to do so would result in Zayn becoming the new holder of the Money in the Bank briefcase.

In the past, we have witnessed instances such as Braun Strowman successfully defending his Money in the Bank briefcase against Kevin Owens at SummerSlam 2018, where the Monster Among Men retained his ownership of the contract and briefcase.

#1. Zayn might cash in the contract on his own against Seth Rollins

Another potential scenario could involve one of the most significant twists in the ongoing storyline, with Zayn opting to cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase for his own benefit against Seth Rollins. This development might occur when Sami Zayn seizes a seemingly perfect opportunity, capitalizing on a moment when The Visionary is vulnerable, ultimately cashing in the contract to secure his first-ever world title in the company.

If this twist comes to fruition, it will undoubtedly shake up the current landscape of the Stamford-based promotion, particularly on Monday Night RAW.

