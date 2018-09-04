Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 things that could go right and wrong in the next episode of SmackDown Live

Nikhil Chauhan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.12K   //    04 Sep 2018, 15:48 IST

SmackDown Live will be gearing up to continue the phenomenal run
After an interesting episode of RAW which had more in store than what was advertised, SmackDown Live will be gearing up to continue the phenomenal run. SmackDown Live had a boost in storytelling this past week.

All the feuds happening in SmackDown Live seems to have built a great background going into the bout at Hell in the Cell. The last episode of SmackDown Live saw Booker T make a special appearance to induct The New Day in the Five-Timers Club as they celebrated their Tag-Team victory.

Andrade Cien Almas and Daniel Bryan gave a breathtaking performance. Charlotte Flair defended her Women's Title against Carmella and Samoa Joe crossed another line as he antagonized AJ Styles in their feud for the WWE Championship.

Naomi had a fall as she lost her match against Billie Kay and The Bar maintained their phenomenal run as they defeated Gallows and Anderson and The Colons. Randy Orton's rivalry against Jeff Hardy took another level as the latter challenged the Viper for a match inside the Hell in the Cell.

There is a multitude of directions that SmackDown Live can take to further improve their storyline and plenty of things that can go wrong. While all the feuds look pretty settled, there are a couple of things that can still go wrong. Let's discuss the 3 things that could go right in the next episode of SmackDown Live and three things that could go wrong.

Wrong: Nakamura's US Title unchallenged

It is highly disappointing that after a great hue and cry, Nakamura if finally holding a belt around his waist.

WWE created a large amount of stir among the audience when Nakamura was debuting, but they seem to have lost the Japanese superstar amidst his feud with AJ Styles that took six months to get over with and proved nothing more than cheap low-blows and clean losses.

Now that, Nakamura can come back to light with the Championship belt in hand, SmackDown seems to be doing nothing in order to lift Nakamura's lost grace. Nakamura refusing to compete on SmackDown Live calls for a really weak storyline.

