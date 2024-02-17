3 things The Bloodline could do on SmackDown

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown is set to feature multiple high-profile segments. One of the segments includes the appearance of The Bloodline on Friday night, adding extra anticipation to this edition of the blue brand. For those unaware, The Rock and Roman Reigns are already officially announced to make an appearance on this SmackDown.

This will mark the first presence of the Tribal Chief and the People's Champion in the company since the earth-shaking WrestleMania Kickoff press conference. During this event, the Rock turned heel and slapped Cody Rhodes after he challenged Roman Reigns and targeted the Samoan Family.

So it seems like tonight's episode of SmackDown even holds the potential to be a game-changer on the road to WrestleMania 40. With that said, let's discuss three things the Bloodline could do on this edition of the Friday show.

#3. The Rock might make his official entry into The Bloodline on SmackDown

One of the potential things the Samoan faction might do is the official announcement of The Rock being added into the faction. The People's Champion and Roman Reigns even left the press event together which seemingly confirms the alliance between the two.

So in tonight's show, The Bloodline might make this official by declaring The Rock as the latest inclusion to the Samoan faction.

#2. The Bloodline might issue a challenge to Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes

A tag team match between The Rock and Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes is something fans wanted to witness since the WrestleMania Kickoff event. Further, a recent report stated that the Hollywood star himself has pitched the idea for this dream tag team action for Night 1 of WrestleMania 40.

So the potential scenario that might unfold on tonight's show could see The Rock along with Roman Reigns issuing a challenge to The Visionary and the American Nightmare for a tag team bout. If not a direct challenge, then the company might also lay down some groundwork for a tag team match between these two at WrestleMania 40.

#1. The Bloodline might call out Triple H

One of the most unexpected things that the Bloodline might do could see the Samoan faction calling out Triple H for his jabs at the People's Champion during last week's episode of SmackDown. For those who don't know, the Chief Content Officer appeared on the fallout edition of the Friday night show after the press event. During his segment, The Game took multiple shots at The Rock and declared that he is the only authority right now in the Stamford-based promotion.

So in tonight's episode, The Rock might call out Triple H by reacting to his shots from last week. This angle will add another twist to the ongoing storyline on the road to WrestleMania 40. A storyline of The Authority vs The Bloodline will also help the Stamford-based promotion to solidify the Rock's villainous status in the company.

Overall, tonight's episode of SmackDown is surely a must-watch episode as Rock and Roman will make their presence known.

