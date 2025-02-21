3 things The Rock can do with Solo Sikoa on WWE SmackDown tonight

The Rock is set to return on WWE SmackDown tonight, which might mean bad news for every superstar involved. However, one superstar who might be on his radar more than others is his cousin Solo Sikoa.

Before tonight's WWE SmackDown, The Rock announced that he will return for the upcoming episode and that he would "f**k up" a certain superstar. While it may seem like it will be Cody Rhodes, given their heated rivalry last year, another possible star who could be on the receiving end of The Final Boss' warning is Solo Sikoa.

For this list, we will look at three things The Rock can do with Solo Sikoa on WWE SmackDown tonight.

#3. The Rock can confront Solo Sikoa for losing the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns

The last time Solo Sikoa and The Rock were in the same building was on RAW's Netflix debut, where Sikoa lost to Roman Reigns in a Tribal Combat match. At the end of the match, Dwayne Johnson was the one who put the Ula Fala around the Tribal Chief's neck.

Tonight, The Final Boss can reprimand Sikoa for not only losing the Ula Fala to Reigns but for going away after what happened instead of working to get it back and to climb back on top.

#2. The Rock can make a high-stakes Bloodline match official

It was previously theorized that The Final Boss planted Sikoa to lead The New Bloodline in 2024 after Reigns lost at WrestleMania XL. However, if that's what truly happened, The Final Boss might not be the happiest after what happened on RAW earlier this year.

Tonight on WWE SmackDown, The Final Boss can announce that he will give Sikoa one last chance to prove himself as part of the family and to become the Tribal Heir again. However, he must defeat Jacob Fatu first. Whoever wins the singles match will be named the new Tribal Heir.

#1. Solo Sikoa could be punished on WWE SmackDown

The last time fans saw The Final Boss, he seemingly turned face as he was making up with Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns, whom he threatened at Bad Blood in October 2024. Due to this, Sikoa might lower his guard only for his cousin to take advantage of it.

The Brahma Bull could call Solo to join him in the ring and commend him for his work in the past year, give him credit for trying to keep The Bloodline in check. However, this might only be his way to make Solo lower his guard before instructing Jacob and Tama Tonga to attack him.

