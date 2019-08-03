×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 things we can expect from WWE Raw (5-Aug-2019)

Amit Shukla
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
180   //    03 Aug 2019, 01:36 IST

Beast Meets Beastslayer
Beast Meets Beastslayer

If there was something we loved about this week's Raw, it was the sheer annihilation by The Beast Incarnate of The Beastslayer.

The WWE Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar, has been on the hunt for his nemesis, Seth Rollins, since the latter became the number one contender for the title. The two will lock horns at SummerSlam on August 11.

Fighting WWE's biggest box office attraction is no easy task. The work done by Lesnar has been amazing since winning the Money In The Bank Contract on the show of the same name.

With SummerSlam happening next Sunday, Raw next week will be the go-home show for the Biggest Party of the Summer, and we know that WWE will leave no stone unturned to build anticipation for the event.

The possibilities are endless, as are the amazing moments that the company can create during the show. With that in mind, let's list down three things we could see during the show:

#3 Becky Lynch retaliates to the attack by Natalya

Don't Mess With 'The Man'
Don't Mess With 'The Man'

Natalya decided to interfere after the Becky Lynch vs. Nikki Cross match, and this will have ramifications. The current Raw Women's champion is always ready for a fight, and it is likely she will make Natalya pay.

After the turn of events on this week's Raw, it can be expected that Becky Lynch will retaliate with an attack of her own, setting the stage for a compelling moment on next week's edition. The match will have some more conflict leading into SummerSlam as a result, which will definitely make for some hard-hitting action.

It will also be interesting to see how much momentum Natalya is able to muster, and whether there are any indications that she will be able to dethrone The Man at SummerSlam.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Raw Brock Lesnar Ricochet
Advertisement
5 things we learned from WWE TV this week: Brock Lesnar's status, SummerSlam and more
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw: 4 things WWE got just right on this week’s episode (July 29, 2019)
RELATED STORY
3 biggest things WWE made clear on RAW this week (29th July 2019)
RELATED STORY
3 interesting things which could happen on the upcoming episode of Raw (29 July 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw: 4 things WWE got just right at the Raw Reunion episode (July 22, 2019)
RELATED STORY
3 Ways WWE surprised us on RAW this week (29 July 2019)
RELATED STORY
3 things WWE got right on this week's RAW and 2 things they got wrong (July 8th 2019)
RELATED STORY
3 biggest mistakes WWE did at RAW Reunion (22 July 2019)
RELATED STORY
5 things WWE subtly told us on RAW Reunion (June 22nd, 2019)
RELATED STORY
4 Things WWE should have done better on RAW Reunion
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us