3 things we can expect from WWE Raw (5-Aug-2019)

Amit Shukla FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 180 // 03 Aug 2019, 01:42 IST

Beast Meets Beastslayer

If there was something we loved about this week's Raw, it was the sheer annihilation by The Beast Incarnate of The Beastslayer.

The WWE Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar, has been on the hunt for his nemesis, Seth Rollins, since the latter became the number one contender for the title. The two will lock horns at SummerSlam on August 11.

Fighting WWE's biggest box office attraction is no easy task. The work done by Lesnar has been amazing since winning the Money In The Bank Contract on the show of the same name.

With SummerSlam happening next Sunday, Raw next week will be the go-home show for the Biggest Party of the Summer, and we know that WWE will leave no stone unturned to build anticipation for the event.

The possibilities are endless, as are the amazing moments that the company can create during the show. With that in mind, let's list down three things we could see during the show:

#3 Becky Lynch retaliates to the attack by Natalya

Don't Mess With 'The Man'

Natalya decided to interfere after the Becky Lynch vs. Nikki Cross match, and this will have ramifications. The current Raw Women's champion is always ready for a fight, and it is likely she will make Natalya pay.

After the turn of events on this week's Raw, it can be expected that Becky Lynch will retaliate with an attack of her own, setting the stage for a compelling moment on next week's edition. The match will have some more conflict leading into SummerSlam as a result, which will definitely make for some hard-hitting action.

It will also be interesting to see how much momentum Natalya is able to muster, and whether there are any indications that she will be able to dethrone The Man at SummerSlam.

