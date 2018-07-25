3 Things that should happen at SummerSlam 2018

Mr. Monster in the Bank will not be quiet

Several matches have been confirmed for this Pay-per-view and every major title will be defended on this show. From WWE champion AJ styles to Universal champion Brock Lesnar, everyone is going to give their best on this event. After all, fans are expecting some great matches and moments from this show. The biggest party of Summer is going to take place on August 19 on Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York City.

SummerSlam has it's own reputation in the WWE Universe and they consider it to be awesome. Over the years, we have seen several epic matches and historic moments in this event. Fans will expect the same from WWE this time as well.

It can be anything from a surprise return to a shocking decision made by the WWE. Today, in this article, we are going to present you 3 things we want to see happen at SummerSlam.

#3 Ronda Rousey win the gold

Will she get the title at SummerSlam?

Currently, she is suspended from the brand but her match with Bliss at SummerSlam is confirmed.

Looking at her booking in the WWE, it seems like the baddest woman on the planet is going to dethrone Alexa Bliss at the biggest part of summer. Alexa is a five times overall women's champion. She won the Raw women's champion three times and the SmackDown women's championship two times. Whereas Rousey made her debut on this year's Rumble and her first match was against 'the Authority' (Stephanie McMahon and Triple H) at WrestleMania 34 where she was teamed up with Raw general manager Kurt Angle.

Ronda didn't win anything on the main roster since her debut. She got a chance to win the championship against Nia Jax at Money in the Bank but during the match, Alexa attacked both women. She then cashed in her MITB briefcase which she had won earlier in the night and walked out of the arena as the new RAW women's Champion.

Rousey is over with the fans so it will make sense only if the WWE gives her what she deserves - the RAW women's championship.

Alexa Bliss is really good while speaking on the microphone and Rousey is exceptionally good in the ring. Both can do a great job for the build-up of this match. It can't be denied that a lot of fans are waiting to see her holding the RAW women's championship.

