3 things that will likely never happen in WWE

WWE has experienced several eras, including the Golden Era, the New Generation Era, the Attitude Era, the Ruthless Aggression Era, the PG Era, and now the Modern or New Era. Over the years, the company has focused on various long-term storytelling to ensure fans from different eras can enjoy the work of superstars.

Ad

However, there comes a point when certain things completely run their course. This article looks at three things that will likely never happen in WWE again.

#3. Reunion of Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio

Ad

Trending

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

Dirty Dom betrayed his father at Clash at the Castle in 2022, and joined The Judgment Day. The storyline between them has been ongoing ever since, with the son claiming that the WWE Hall of Famer has been a deadbeat dad. However, despite the continuous shots being taken, there hasn't been any indication of a reconciliation between them.

Currently, both superstars are working with RAW, but have very different storylines. 'Dirty Dom' is tangled with The Judgment Day's business while being in an on-screen relationship with Liv Morgan. On the other hand, the Latino World Order is feuding with The New Day.

Ad

It doesn't seem that the father-son duo will ever put aside their differences and come together like in the old times on WWE TV.

#2. John Cena's heel turn

Ad

The Champ debuted in 2002 and initially worked as a heel. However, he solidified his babyface turn in 2004, and since then, he has primarily worked as a babyface. The company strongly believed that a heel turn would diminish his popularity, which would have affected his value as the company's face.

With time, The Leader of the Cenation's popularity with fans skyrocketed, and even today, fans cheer the loudest whenever his theme music starts playing.

Ad

With 2025 marking John Cena's retirement tour, it is unlikely that the global juggernaut will abandon his superhero persona and turn him into a heel.

#1. Triple H's return to the WWE ring

Ad

The Game suffered a cardiac event in September 2021 due to a genetic condition, which led to heart failure. He had a successful heart surgery, and was away from WWE TV for a while.

Now that he is in charge of creative, there were questions about whether The Cerebral Assassin would ever return to the ring. He responded to those, revealing that he would never return to in-ring wrestling, especially with a defibrillator in his chest.

Ad

“I won’t—I would never wrestle again. First, I have a defibrillator in my chest, which, it’s probably not a good idea for me to get zapped on live TV.”

Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker announced that Triple H will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback