3-time AEW champion to debut on WWE SmackDown from Bologna, Italy? Exploring the chances

WWE is firing on all cylinders right now. The company is on The Road To WrestleMania and on a European tour, which means the crowds are hot and the stories are clicking. It is a great time to be a fan, but it is also a great time to be a performer.

It appears a new WWE star is arriving. A vignette aired during Friday Night SmackDown that seemingly promoted former AEW star and three-time champion Rey Fenix. Now, many are wondering if he could make his in-ring debut as soon as on SmackDown from Bologna, Italy this Friday.

While Fenix certainly could debut then, it isn't likely. It is rare that World Wrestling Entertainment airs just one singular vignette for a performer before they debut. Instead, they typically like to air several in a row. That will likely be the same for the former AEW International Champion, AEW Tag Team Champion, and AEW Trios Champion.

Realistically, Fenix probably won't debut during the ongoing European tour. In fact, there is even a chance that he won't debut until the SmackDown after WWE WrestleMania, although that is just speculation.

Whenever Fenix does arrive, the former AEW star will certainly make a big splash. However, fans watching SmackDown this Friday shouldn't expect him to compete.

Another vignette aired during WWE SmackDown that could be teasing a major return

The vignette that aired teasing Fenix was quite exciting. While it didn't directly say that Fenix was the person being teased, it sure seems obvious to those in the know. The tattoos appear to match Fenix and very few can walk the ropes like he can.

Interestingly, that wasn't the only vignette to air during Friday Night SmackDown last week. This other video featured smoke and the number 'four,' although the exact meaning behind the number being featured isn't clear.

There is a belief that the other vignette was for Aleister Black, but that is yet to be confirmed. Black has been away from the sports entertainment juggernaut for four years now and has spent most of that time competing in All Elite Wrestling.

Now, it appears that the dark and moody Aleister Black could soon be returning to WWE. If he is, it looks like he and Fenix are both set to be on Friday Night SmackDown. Needless to say, whenever the two former AEW stars appear, they will help make the blue brand a much better show. The only question is when they will officially show up.

