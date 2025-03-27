3-time AEW champion to officially make his WWE debut on the upcoming episode of SmackDown? Chances explored

A former AEW star and three-time champion is getting closer to his debut in WWE, which could take place as early as this Friday on SmackDown. This former AEW star is Rey Fenix, who has signed with the Stamford-based promotion, as reported by Fightful Select Español.

Ad

WWE has already teased Fenix's debut on the blue brand, following a vignette that aired last Friday night, showing a masked wrestler walking the ropes.

Therefore, this week, the former AEW star could eventually make his first appearance on the blue brand by cutting a promo either in the ring or backstage, putting the SmackDown roster on notice.

Currently, it's unclear what WWE Creative has planned for Rey Fenix since we still don't know if he will debut as a face or a heel.

Ad

Trending

Ad

WWE legend wants Rey Fenix to currently stay away from tag team action on SmackDown

On his 83 Weeks podcast, WWE legend Eric Bischoff insisted that the creative team should keep Rey Fenix out of tag team action and avoid pairing him with his brother Penta for the time being.

“I would want to keep them apart until I figured out exactly now, they may not look, this is not a surprise to anyone, including WWE, so let’s just be real about that. I’ve known about this for months before...They may already have a plan, or at least an idea, a premise for a plan, but if they don’t keep your options open, there may be the right time to bring them together because that’s what everybody will be kind of interested in seeing...don’t give it to them right away. If you know that’s what they want to see. Make them want to see it even more. And that takes a little bit of time," Eric Bischoff said. [H/T PW Mania]

Currently, this is not the case, as Penta is on RAW while his brother Rey Fenix will potentially be on SmackDown. Penta is expected to get a shot at the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback