3-time champion to cost Finn Balor his WWE Elimination Chamber spot on RAW? Exploring the chances

WWE fans are looking forward to this week's Monday Night RAW on Netflix. We are currently on the Road to WrestleMania, and the final main roster premium live event ahead of The Show of Shows is the Elimination Chamber, which will take place on March 1, 2025, in Toronto, Canada.

This week on RAW, we will get our final competitor in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match as Seth Rollins will take on The Judgment Day's Finn Balor. Unfortunately, Finn might shockingly lose thanks to interference from an ally: Dominik Mysterio.

Dirty Dom is a three-time champion in the company, having held the NXT North American Title twice and the SmackDown Tag Team Title alongside his father, Rey Mysterio. More importantly, he's a member of The Judgment Day alongside Finn Balor. Unfortunately, the pair have been unable to get on the same page in recent months. This tension could be the end of Finn's Elimination Chamber aspirations.

With the bickering getting worse and their interactions growing more tense, it is clear a split is coming. That could happen on RAW tonight if Dirty Dom is truly tired of Finn's attitude. To make him pay, he could cost Balor his match against Seth.

In a scenario, Finn could try to cheat by using a chair to win. Dirty Dom could get rid of the weapon or alert the referee to Balor's behavior, leading to Rollins hitting stomp to win the WWE RAW bout. The Prince would be furious.

While this is all speculation for now, fans will have to wait and see if WWE finally breaks one of the popular stables on the Road to WrestleMania.

Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio at WWE Elimination Chamber in Toronto?

If the WWE RAW match between Finn Balor and Seth Rollins does end with a split between Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor, this will dramatically change The Judgment Day. At the very least, one of the members will likely no longer be included.

Given Dom's association with Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Carlito, that trio would likely stand by him in the case of a dispute. JD McDonagh is a question mark due to his injury. In theory, that means Mysterio would keep the stable, but a different route could be taken.

Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor could fight to determine who gets the boot from the stable. The two former champions could have a match, perhaps at the upcoming Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event.

This, at least in theory, would be the most fair way to determine who can remain a member of the stable or not. It would also add an extra match with important stakes to the Elimination Chamber: Toronto card.

