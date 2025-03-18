3-time champion to quit WWE tonight? Potential swerve on NXT explored

WWE NXT will emanate from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The show has quite a few interesting matches set in place, with a championship match booked as well. However, that might not be the one fans are looking forward to the most tonight!

Ad

Trick Williams is going up against Eddy Thorpe in an NXT Underground match tonight on the developmental brand. He had called out Thorpe after defeating Kale Dixon within seconds on a previous episode of NXT, and blamed him as the cause of his anger.

Tonight on the show, Williams is expected to bring his absolute best in the ring. Even though the former NXT Champion is performing extremely well on NXT, fans had expected to see him on Monday Night RAW when the flagship show moved to Netflix since he was used for advertising. Given that WWE is headed towards WrestleMania, it could be a great time to move Trick Williams to the main roster by having him quit WWE in a shocking swerve and having him show up on Monday Night RAW next week.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

He has held the NXT Championship twice and the North American Championship once. It seems that he is ready to be on the main roster, and the wrestling juggernaut should make it happen.

Chelsea Green is booked for a championship match on WWE NXT

Green became the inaugural Women's United States Champion by defeating Michin at Saturday Night's Main Event in December. Following that, she feuded with Michin on SmackDown, and B-Fab and Piper Niven got involved as well.

Ad

However, she has now set her sights on the developmental brand. Earlier, Piper Niven and Green entered a tag team match against Sol Ruca and Zaria where the Women's US Champion took a clean pin.

Expand Tweet

Following this, NXT's General Manager Ava got involved and granted Sol Ruca a championship match against Chelsea Green.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback