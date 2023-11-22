3-time champion to return with Randy Orton to take Jey Uso's spot at Survivor Series 2023? Exploring the possibility 

The latest episode of WWE RAW saw the company subtly reveal Randy Orton as the fifth member of Team Cody Rhodes for the Men's WarGames match at Survivor Series 2023. However, The Viper may not return alone, as a 3-time champion could accompany The Legend Killer and replace Jey Uso in the high-profile encounter.

The superstar in question is none other than Ted DiBiase Jr. As you may know, the 3-time champion was an integral part of 'Legacy' alongside Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes. The former superstar left the company in 2013, but could we see the former Million Dollar Champion return with Orton to help The American Nightmare in the WarGames match?

Given The Apex Predator's history with Jey Uso, the former Bloodline member could take offense to Cody's decision to recruit Orton to his team. Following that, a disgruntled and frustrated Jey may ditch the babyfaces.

If that is indeed the case, the creative team could potentially have Ted DiBiase Jr. replace Uso in the high-profile match due to his past affiliation with Legacy. However, this is incredibly unlikely, as DiBiase Jr. is currently in legal trouble in the state of Mississippi after allegedly playing a role in a corruption scandal.

Randy Orton will finally return to WWE after 18 months at Survivor Series 2023

As mentioned earlier, The Apex Predator Randy Orton will make his long-awaited comeback this Saturday at Survivor Series 2023. The Viper has been on a hiatus for the last 18 months, nursing a career-threatening back injury since May 2022.

Orton's last appearance on WWE TV came during the Tag Team Title unification match where he teamed up with former WWE star, Matt Riddle, to clash with The Usos. However, he was the victim of a brutal post-match attack at the hands of The Bloodline, which included Jey Uso.

Given that, it would be interesting to see how the former Bloodline member reacts following The Viper's return this Saturday.

Are you excited about Orton's return at Survivor Series 2023? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

