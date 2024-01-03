26-year-old superstar to win the WWE Money in the Bank briefcase from Damian Priest and dethrone Seth Rollins? Potential explored 

Damian Priest, the current WWE Money in the Bank holder, could lose his briefcase to a three-time champion in the coming days, and the latter could then be the one to finally dethrone Seth Rollins.

The 26-year-old superstar in question is Dominik Mysterio. As fans may know, WWE has been teasing the implosion of The Judgment Day in the last few months on RAW. Rumor has it that one of the vital cogs of the group, Damian Priest, could be axed from the heel faction shortly.

If that is indeed the case, there are a number of ways that could play out on WWE programming. One such potential way could see The Judgment Day turn their backs on Priest, leading to The Archer of Infamy being forced to defend his Money in the Bank briefcase in a match against Dominik Mysterio.

The three-time champion could then go on to potentially defeat Priest for the coveted briefcase with the help of Rhea Ripley. The Eradicator of The Judgment Day could interfere in the match, resulting in "Dirty" Dom winning the Money in the Bank briefcase, much to the shock of fans.

This potential angle could establish Damian Priest as a babyface on the main roster. Meanwhile, ex-con Dom could use the briefcase to dethrone Seth Rollins and become a World Champion for the first time in his WWE career.

WWE legend says The Judgment Day star, Dominik Mysterio, has just scratched the surface

Wrestling legend and multi-time Women's Champion Mickie James shared her honest opinion of The Judgement Day's Dominik Mysterio earlier.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio, the 44-year-old veteran said that "Dirty" Dom is so good; however, he has just scratched the surface. James believes that the former North American Champion could become one of the greats of the game in the future.

"Just the natural ability and the natural ... it's the little things. It's the little things that you can see him doing that he looks like he's a 10-, 20-year veteran out there. A lot of his euphemisms, body languages, all these little things, we're going to look back on how we do in wrestling, and 10 years from now, you're going to say Dominik Mysterio is one of the greats. And it's crazy to think about, but just like... look how much heat he has. "

She added:

"He's already really great, and I don't really love to say that about young talent because I feel like it kind of heeds people and their learning capabilities and they start to think that they're already great before they are great." [H/T: WrestlingINC]

Do you think The Judgment Day will implode? Sound off in the comments section below.