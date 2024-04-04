3-time TNA Tag Team Champions must make their WWE debuts at WrestleMania 40

WWE WrestleMania XL is set to take place this weekend in Philadelphia. The excitement among fans is at an all-time high with a jam-packed match card and possible surprises stored for this year's Show of Shows.

One of the surprises could be the three-time TNA Tag Team Champions Motor City Machine Guns making their debut at WrestleMania 40 which could create an unforgettable moment at this year's 'Mania.

There are notable reasons why the Motor City Machine Guns must make their debut in the Stamford-based promotion at the upcoming Show of Shows.

To add an unpredictable surprise at WrestleMania 40

Being one of the biggest events in the sports industry, the WWE Universe always envisions surprises, returns, and debuts at the WrestleMania show. So with the arrival of Motor City Machine Guns at The Showcase of The Immortals, Triple H will be able to add the element of surprise to this mega event.

If this comes to fruition, then one of the potential scenarios that fans might witness could see the company making a last-minute addition of the former TNA Tag Team Champions to the stacked Six-Pack Ladder Match for Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles.

This is something that WWE had already done in the past when The Hardy Boyz made their unforeseen arrival at WrestleMania 33 to join the RAW Tag Team Title Ladder Match. Moments like these are something that is stored in the minds of fans for forthcoming years and if Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin debut at 'Mania, the company will be able to furnish a similar moment at WrestleMania 40.

Motor City Machine guns are currently free-agent

WrestleMania 40 is on the horizon and presently Motor City Machine Guns are free agents after their TNA contract expired last month. So with both things having coincidentally happened, it seems to be a perfect moment for the arrival of Alex and Chris in the Stamford-based promotion.

Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin are not only three-time TNA Tag Team Champions they also held the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship, NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship, ROH World Tag Team Championship, and more. These accolades are enough to showcase that the Motor City Machine Guns are one of the finest tag teams in the industry which are yet to compete in WWE.

However, in 2020, Alex Shelly had a brief run in the NXT where he was part of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic but Shelly and Sabin never had a run together as a tag team in the company despite having piled accolades as a team.

So with this, WrestleMania 40 seems to be a picture-perfect scenario for the company to have Motor City Machine Guns as the newest addition to the tag team division of WWE.

Debut at WrestleMania 40 is the best way to start a WWE run

The Showcase of The Immortals is marked as an extravaganza for the WWE Universe and a debut on this gigantic stage is the best way for the Motor City Machine Guns to initiate their WWE career.

In addition, currently Triple H is working as the Chief Content Officer in the company which could result in The Game letting things happen in the way Alex and Chris want like having their debut without a name change.

Even, it's possible that The King of Kings might offer some sort of creative freedom to the Motor City Machine Guns which will indeed be an optimistic part of their potential WWE careers.

Not only this, but a debut at WrestleMania 40 will also allow the former TNA stars to have a memorable final run as a team before hanging up their boots in the forthcoming years. Also, if they make their arrival at 'Mania 40, this entitles them to conclude their career on the future Grandest Stage of Them All.

