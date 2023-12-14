3-time World Champion to bring back 36-year-old star against The Judgment Day? Analyzing the possibility

The Judgment Day is currently set to defend their Undisputed Tag Team Championship on the upcoming edition of WWE RAW, where Finn Balor and Damian Priest will face the Creed Brothers in an anticipated title bout. Alongside this, the villainous faction is involved in multiple angles and storylines, including the apparent inner conflicts between Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley.

However, after the most recent episode of the red brand, a possibility has emerged of CM Punk bringing back his wife, AJ Lee, to the Stamford-based promotion to engage with The Judgment Day in the near future.

This speculation arose after the initial backstage segment between The Best in the World and the RAW faction during the show. The first-ever confrontation between these two parties concluded with a warning from Damian Priest about his potential Money in the Bank cash-in on The Voice of the Voiceless. He contended that if Punk managed to complete his story and capture the World Heavyweight title, The Archer of Infamy would be waiting for him.

This appears to be laying the groundwork for an upcoming rivalry between the three-time World Champion and The Judgment Day.

So, if The Best in the World clashes against the villainous faction, Rhea Ripley is likely to be a factor that creates problems for him, potentially leading to the return of AJ Lee.

Since Punk's arrival in WWE, many fans have speculated that the Geek Goddess might also make her comeback to join her husband in the near future. According to the latest reports, the chances of Lee's comeback also increased after her husband returned, which increases the likelihood of this speculation becoming a reality.

This situation could parallel instances like Edge (currently known as Adam Copeland, working in AEW) bringing back Beth Phoenix to contend with Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day during his feud against the faction.

The Judgment Day member is already set to face CM Punk in a singles match

WWE is once again heading to the world-famous Madison Square Garden, where CM Punk is prominently featured in the show's advertising. Additionally, The Best in the World is set to compete in a singles bout against Dominik Mysterio on the show. The event at MSG is scheduled for December 26, 2023.

Furthermore, both competitors are slated to face each other once again on December 20, 2023, at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California

For those who may not be aware, if The Voice of the Voiceless doesn't compete before these live events, Dirty Dominik will be recognized as the first star to face him after his return, spanning almost a decade.

Currently, CM Punk boasts a three-time World Heavyweight Champion status, complemented by two WWE Championship reigns, one World Tag Team Championship, and one Intercontinental Championship.

It will be intriguing to observe whether he can secure victory in next year's Royal Rumble match and add another title reign to his impressive list of accolades.