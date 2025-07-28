3-time World Champion to return on WWE RAW & cost The Judgment Day their Tag Team Titles? Potential explored

WWE could be gearing up for a major televised return on this week’s episode of RAW, as signs point to Rey Mysterio making his televised return to the Stamford-based promotion soon. The Hall of Famer has not been seen on WWE TV since he suffered an injury on the SmackDown before WrestleMania, except for his appearance opening the WWE & AAA co-branded show, Worlds Collide.

Despite being advertised for live events this weekend in Mexico, the former WWE Champion only appeared to cut a promo on Saturday night at the Mexico City show and is not expected to do much tonight in Monterrey either. Nevertheless, while he wasn’t physically involved, his appearance hinted that a full-fledged return could be imminent, especially considering that he has already entered the recovery timeline for the injuries he sustained in April.

Given his age and value, though, WWE may choose to let Mysterio take his time and not have him return to the ring until he is recovered, rested, and ready to be involved in a major program. Instead of forcing a return at SummerSlam, WWE may slowly reintegrate Rey Mysterio into an alliance with the LWO and a feud with The Judgment Day, also consisting of the son he must be incredibly proud of - the reigning Intercontinental Champion, Dominik Mysterio.

A surprise return on RAW tomorrow night, where the former two-time World Heavyweight Champion aids the LWO's Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde to beat Finn Balor and JD McDonagh for the World Tag Team Championship, perhaps mitigating the advantage Dominik Mysterio might offer Balor and JD, would allow the company to capitalize on his star power and tease a Dominik Mysterio/Rey Mysterio without rushing him back into action.

With Dominik Mysterio set to defend the Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles at SummerSlam, Mysterio's actions tomorrow night could prompt a feud between the father-son duo post-SummerSlam, and depending on how SummerSlam goes, it may even be for the Intercontinental Title, a championship Rey has held twice before.

Instead of RAW, Rey Mysterio could also return to mess with his son, Dominik, at SummerSlam

An alternative route on WWE's part could see Rey Mysterio make his imminent return to WWE TV at SummerSlam, thereby getting one of WWE's biggest icons on The Biggest Party of the Summer. If a Rey Mysterio-Dominik Mysterio feud, or even some faction warfare involving the LWO and The Judgment Day is in the works, then Rey could simply return at SummerSlam to cost his son, Dirty Dom, the Intercontinental Championship.

If Dominik cheats to help Balor and JD against Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde tomorrow night, the senior Mysterio, if he does not return on RAW, could make his return directly at SummerSlam. Alternatively, his return on RAW itself and tomorrow night's events could lead to a SummerSlam appearance again and further escalate tensions between the two factions, as well as the father & son duo heading into the fall.

