3-time World Heavyweight Champion to aid Damian Priest against Drew McIntyre on WWE SmackDown tonight? Chances explored

WWE Superstar Damian Priest has been made a target by Drew McIntyre. Almost all of The Scottish Psychopath’s failures in the previous year saw The Archer of Infamy benefiting from them. While McIntyre is expected to launch another attack on The Punisher this week on SmackDown, there is a chance that CM Punk could foil his plan.

Damian Priest dethroned Drew McIntyre to become the World Heavyweight Champion just a few moments after the latter had won it from Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL. The Punisher cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to win the title right after CM Punk had attacked McIntyre.

Additionally, the former three-time World Heavyweight Champion also threw a wrench in the Scotsman’s plans when he decided to cash in his MITB contract on Priest. Thus, the former Judgment Day member defeated The Scottish Warrior, rendering his MITB privileges useless.

Interestingly, it seems Punk and Priest have bonded with each other now. The duo was seen hanging out together in one of The Punisher’s Instagram stories.

Here is a screengrab of the story:

Screengrab of Damian Priest's Instagram Story [Source: Instagram; @archerofinfamy]

The Scottish Psychopath ambushed The Punisher during his match against Shinsuke Nakamura last week. However, he may have to go through The Second City Saint if he wants to get his hands on Priest.

Punk is already on SmackDown as he is set to come face-to-face with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns amidst their intense rivalry. He could lay a lending hand to Priest as he confronts McIntyre following the latter's vicious attack last week.

While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre could face each other at WrestleMania 41

Drew McIntyre released a promo video last week where he pointed out all the times Damian Priest profited off the former's misery. Additionally, The Archer of Infamy also targeted The Scotsman at the Royal Rumble and the Elimination Chamber without Punk’s involvement.

Since his attack last week didn’t result in Nick Aldis putting both superstars in a match this week in Bologna, Italy, there is a chance that WWE is planning to take this feud to WrestleMania 41.

Thus, The Scottish Psychopath and The Archer of Infamy could trade blows at the Show of Shows in Las Vegas. It would be interesting to see what lies next for the former World Heavyweight Champions.

