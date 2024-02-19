3-time WWE champion to attack Becky Lynch and replace her in the Elimination Chamber? Exploring potential twist

In Perth, Australia, Becky Lynch will compete in the Elimination Chamber Match to win a chance at challenging Rhea Ripley or Nia Jax for the Women's World Championship. While Lynch has the required experience to win, she will be up against Bianca Belair, Naomi, Tiffany Stratton, Liv Morgan, and one to-be-determined opponent.

Given the names she is up against, notching a victory in the Elimination Chamber match will be quite the task. However, another potential challenge for Becky Lynch could be making it to the bout. At the premium live event, WWE could book an angle to see a former three-time Women's Champion attack Lynch during her entrance.

The champion in question is Nia Jax, who is set to face Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship. If Jax is booked to lose to Ripley, WWE could present an angle that could see the Irresistible Force attack Lynch during her entrance, similar to how Edge attacked Kofi Kingston in 2009. The promotion could then book Liv Morgan, who also has some score to settle with The Eradicator, to win the Chamber.

However, due to the potential unfairness caused to Lynch, the Irish wrestler could be booked to beat Nia Jax and Liv Morgan on consecutive RAWs, which could see her getting added to the title match against Ripley at WrestleMania 40.

While the angle is speculative, this scenario could lead to a triple-threat match between Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, and Liv Morgan. If not this, the potential angle could also build towards a massive singles match between Lynch and Jax.

Wrestling veteran criticized Becky Lynch's recent segment on RAW

On the last episode of Monday Night RAW, Becky Lynch addressed the WWE Universe after she qualified for the Elimination Chamber Match. During her promo, Lynch put over her potential opponent, Rhea Ripley, by saying everyone likes Mami.

However, these words by the Irish wrestler did not set well with WWE veteran Vince Russo. During an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that Lynch's statement made it confusing to understand whom fans should root for.

"We got Becky Lynch, we got Nia Jax, and Becky Lynch is putting Mami over, ‘I know you all like Mami.’ I am watching this, and I am like, ‘Okay, Becky, who are we supposed to root for?’ Are we supposed to root for you? But you’re telling us we all like Mami. You have to care. You gotta get behind a horse. She is sitting there, saying, ‘I know all of you like Mami,' and then she is letting them applaud Mami. So I am like, okay, Becky, do I want you to win? or should we like Mami? I don’t understand," the veteran said. [From 1:04:24 onwards]

While Lynch hasn't yet qualified to face Rhea Ripley, a potential match between the duo would be interesting to watch. At Elimination Chamber, it will be worth observing which woman prevails.