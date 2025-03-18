3-time WWE champion to miss NXT tonight? Exploring reason for potential absence

The excitement surrounding WWE NXT will continue tonight, but it seems like a prominent name will be missing the action. The star will be absent from tonight's episode due to his recent involvement with the company's main roster.

WWE NXT's storylines and feuds have gotten a lot of praise from fans lately. Many of its current champions have been creating a buzz, especially the brand's Tag Team Champions Fraxiom. Nathan Frazer and Axiom have been garnering a lot of attention due to their impressive in-ring skills and chemistry, the duo even recently faced The Hardy Boyz at Roadblock 2025. The pair has been featured a lot on television, but it seems like the masked superstar might miss tonight's episode due to him not being in the country as he is part of the main roster's Europe Tour.

Although Axiom competed in a hard-fought match against The Hardy Boyz at Roadblock, he still managed to give an exciting performance against Gunther during SmackDown's stop last week in Barcelona, Spain, his home country. From the looks of it, the NXT star is still touring with the main roster in Europe.

The 27-year-old is a two-time NXT Tag Team Champion, both with Nathan Frazer, and the inaugural UK Heritage Cup Champion.

What did WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Axiom say after his match with Gunther on SmackDown last week?

Although the current NXT Tag Team Champion had the crowd to back him up during his SmackDown appearance last week, it wasn't enough to defeat the World Heavyweight Champion. Despite the loss, he is positive that he will exact revenge against The Ring General and become World Champion in the future.

In a SmackDown exclusive interview held by Cathy Kelly, the three-time champion shared that he felt like he let down his family and loved ones by losing. However, he also expressed that he felt hope he would have better results against The Ring General the next time they cross paths.

"I feel like I let my entire family down. I feel like I let all my friends down. I feel like I let my tag team partner down tonight. But at the same time, tonight I felt loved. Tonight I felt hope. Hope that one day I will step back in that ring and I will claim that championship. That one day I'll step back in that ring and I will defeat Gunther."

It will be interesting to see what is next for Axiom in WWE and NXT.

