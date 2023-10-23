3-time WWE champion to turn heel after 13 years following major title change at Crown Jewel 2023? Exploring massive swerve

Crown Jewel 2023 is WWE's next premium live event, scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at the Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The show will feature highly significant matches, including a United States Championship bout featuring Rey Mysterio defending against Logan Paul. However, the conclusion of this title match might lead to Carlito turning heel against the champion.

The potential scenario might unfold if Logan Paul manages to shock the world by claiming his first championship in the company, dethroning Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel. Following Mysterio's loss, Carlito, along with the LWO faction, might confront the Master of the 619 on the fallout edition of SmackDown. During this segment, Carlito might reference Mysterio's recent losses in singles matches and his defeat against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel.

Subsequently, Carlito might turn heel and attack Rey, asserting that the LWO faction no longer needs him, as Carlito is now part of the faction. This development would be reminiscent of Finn Balor joining The Judgment Day and ejecting Edge, currently known as Adam Copeland in AEW, from the villainous group.

Carlito's heel turn alongside the LWO faction would open up several creative directions for the company and add an exciting layer to the current storyline involving Mysterio.

It will indeed be intriguing to witness the unfolding events at the Crown Jewel 2023 premium live event, especially when The Maverick attempts to seize the gold in his title bout against Rey Mysterio.

What else has been announced for Crown Jewel 2023?

As of now, the company has announced multiple championship matches for the upcoming Crown Jewel 2023 event. Among these, a World Heavyweight Championship match between Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins has been confirmed. The Visionary announced this match following McIntyre's demand for a title shot.

Anticipation for this match is also heightened due to the potential for interference from The Judgment Day, given their recent interactions with The Scottish Warrior.

Moreover, Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel 2023 in a singles bout against LA Knight. This announcement was made just before the recent SmackDown episode, adding to the excitement surrounding the event. The company has also revealed plans for a contract signing between The Megastar and The Tribal Chief in the coming week, setting the stage for an intense showdown.

In addition to these high-profile matches, Rhea Ripley from The Judgment Day is set to defend her Women's World Championship in a Fatal Five-Way match. Her opponents include Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, and Raquel Rodriguez, promising a severe battle for the gold.

With Crown Jewel 2023 just a few weeks away, fans can expect further exciting additions to the already impressive card in the weeks leading up to the event.