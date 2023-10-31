3 Titles that may change hands at WWE Crown Jewel 2023 & 2 that likely won't

We are less than a week away from Crown Jewel 2023. The upcoming Premium Live event of the company is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The show will feature several high-profile matches, including championship bouts.

With multiple title matches scheduled for this event, let's discuss the three title changes that might occur and two that are unlikely to change hands during the show.`

#5. Logan Paul might dethrone Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel

Expand Tweet

One bout that could lead to a title change could be the United States Championship match between Rey Mysterio and Logan Paul.

This match was announced following their intense confrontation on SmackDown. The decision for the Maverick to dethrone Rey Mysterio may be aimed at injecting a fresh dynamic into the Blue brand.

Additionally, since winning the US Title, Rey hasn't engaged in any major feuds for his championship. Furthermore, Logan Paul defeating Rey Mysterio could be a strategic way to elevate the Youtuber for a future world title reign in the company.

#4. Rhea Ripley likely to retain her Women's World Championship

Expand Tweet

Another championship match announced for the show will see Rhea Ripley defend her Women's World Title in a Fatal Five-way match against Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, and Raquel Rodriguez. Despite the nature of the match, it seems improbable that The Eradicator will lose her gold at Crown Jewel.

This decision may be influenced by the ongoing push of the Judgment Day faction, in which Ripley also plays a significant role.

#3. Drew Mcintyre might dethrone Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel

Expand Tweet

One of the significant title changes that fans might witness at the upcoming Saudi Arabia show could be the World Heavyweight Championship, with Drew McIntyre dethroning Seth Rollins.

Recently, the company has hinted at a potential heel turn for the Scottish Warrior and his possible alliance with the Judgment Day faction.

This scenario could see McIntyre end Rollins' world title reign at Crown Jewel with some aid from the members of the villainous faction and subsequently join them on RAW. Additionally, The Visionary's real-life injury could also play a pivotal role if this title change happened.

#2. Bianca Belair might dethrone IYO SKY

Expand Tweet

Another potential title change that fans might witness is the WWE Women's Championship, with Bianca Belair dethroning IYO SKY. The possible scenario could see Bayley attempting to aid The Genius of The Sky, but it might result in Bayley inadvertently costing SKY her title.

This could lead to a feud between the members of the Damage CTRL faction. Furthermore, if Bianca Belair secures the championship at Crown Jewel, Jade Cargill might be the one to issue her a challenge.

#1. Roman Reigns likely to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight

Expand Tweet

One of the most significant matches to be part of the event will feature Roman Reigns defending his Undisputed Universal WWE Championship against LA Knight.

However, despite the strong fan support for The Megastar, a title change appears highly unlikely as there have been no indications of ending the historic title reign of the Tribal Chief.

Additionally, even in defeat, a match against Roman Reigns will elevate the status of LA Knight in the Stamford-based promotion.

Even LA Knight's friend doesn't think he can defeat Roman Reigns...more details here