3 top stars who lost momentum at WWE Backlash 2023

WWE Backlash 2023 featured a stacked card for its return to Puerto Rico. The Premium Live Event featured a number of big moments, returns, and major wins, but some of them were at the expense of certain superstars.

For this list, we will look at some of the WWE Superstars who may have lost momentum after the recent Backlash Premium Live Event.

#3. Omos lost against Seth Rollins at WWE Backlash

Omos vs. Seth Rollins was the second match in line for WWE Backlash 2023. The first time match saw The Visionary struggling at the beginning due to the size of The Nigerian Giant, but the latter still got the short end of the stick at the end of the match.

Although Omos was recently placed against multiple superstars, like Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins, he was always unsuccessful.

Due to this, it's possible that some fans may no longer see the 28-year-old as a dominant star, especially since his matches have been high-profile and taken place on major stages.

#2. Damian Priest came up short against Bad Bunny in a San Juan Street Fight

One of the 'Double Main Event' for tonight was the highly-anticipated match between Bad Bunny and Damian Priest. Both stars received a great reaction from their entrance up until the end of the bout. The fight even made it outside to the crowd, and returning stars like Savio Vega and Carlito were also present.

The match was well-received by fans, even stating that it should have been the main event and closed the show, Damian Priest was still defeated by a celebrity.

Bad Bunny's WWE Backlash performance was his first one-on-one match and third one in the Stamford-based promotion overall. Due to this, Priest's credibility as a wrestler may also take a major hit.

#1. Brock Lesnar lost his main event match against Cody Rhodes

WWE Backlash 2023 ended with a big note in Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes. The action began before the bell even rang. The American Nightmare quickly attacked The Beast Incarnate from outside the ring.

The match was back and forth, with both competitors getting their own moments and the upper hand throughout. Lesnar even bled in the middle of their bout but managed to push through. Still, it wasn't enough to gain The Beast a victory.

It's been known that Brock Lesnar hasn't been the most active superstar, and most of his matches take place on major stages. The Beast getting a clean victory has become a rare occurrence, the most recent against Omos at WrestleMania 39 in fast fashion. Due to this, Lesnar's momentum in future matches might also take a toll.

