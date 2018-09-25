3 top wrestlers who never won the WWE Championship

The WWE Championship has eluded even the best of the best

Vince Mcmahon still dictates terms in the WWE; case in point being Jinder Mahal's WWE Championship reign in 2017. The more time the 'Modern Day Maharaja' spent with the gold, the more it seemed like a dystopian nightmare for the audience.

Every superstar doesn't get a piece of the prize as if it is a participation medal. For every Hogan, Rock and, Cena who defined their respective eras, there must be a Bret Hart, Michaels, and Styles to act as pillars to keep the superstars above in place. But these superstars are as cardinal as the ones who push the company ahead.

There were men far more deserving than Mahal, or even JBL for that matter, but never had a tryst with the top prize.

#3 Razor Ramon

Razor Ramon was a multiple-time Intercontinental Champion

Ramon wrestled in an era before guaranteed contracts were available in the WWE. The only motivational factor to work up the ranks was the pay-check. Ramon set foot in the WWE in 1992, and evolved into a multiple-time Intercontinental Champion babyface, before hitting a glass ceiling.

Mcmahon didn't pay heed to his requests to turn heel and duel with The Undertaker. Decisions like these stalled Ramon from reaching the heights of his friends Shawn Michaels and Diesel.

His in-ring capabilities also never disappointed. His ladder matches against Shawn Michaels were instant classics and his feuds with Jeff Jarrett and IRS allowed them to jump a few steps. It remains a puzzle to this day why Mcmahon didn't see the megastar aura in him.

