3 UFC personalities who could accompany Cristiano Ronaldo in WWE debut 

Cristiano Ronaldo appearing at WWE Crown Jewel 2023 is a rumor that has gone viral in the last few hours. The news of Ronaldo's possible appearance at the PLE has led to several discussions about the segments he could be involved in.

While there is a plethora of things Cristiano Ronaldo could do if he appears at Crown Jewel, the Portuguese star could also bring a few MMA fighters along with him. After all, Ronaldo is friends with some top fighters, and ever since WWE merged with UFC, many fans have been wanting to see MMA fighters in a WWE ring.

In this article, we will look at three UFC stars who could potentially team up with Cristiano Ronaldo at Crown Jewel 2023:

#3. Cristiano Ronaldo can bring Conor McGregor along with him

Arguably the biggest star in MMA history, Conor McGregor is one name many WWE fans want to see in the Stamford-based promotion. After all, the Irish fighter has the personality and verbal skills to be in WWE. While an appearance from McGregor has been rumored on several occasions, it never happened.

However, that could change at Crown Jewel 2023 as Cristiano Ronaldo could bring the UFC star along with him. Ronaldo and McGregor are known to share a good bond, and back in 2016, the two had a brief meeting in Las Vegas. Hence, it wouldn't be a surprise to see them appear together at Crown Jewel 2023.

#2. Francis Ngannou

Since leaving the UFC due to pay-related issues, Francis Ngannou has done well for himself by securing a lucrative deal with PFL, along with a big-money fight against Tyson Fury. While Ngannou does not share the best relationship with the UFC, there is only one man who could bring him to WWE despite the recent merger, and that man is Cristiano Ronaldo.

Earlier this year, Ronaldo caught up with Francis Ngannou in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. After the meeting, the duo shared images and wrote brilliant captions. Therefore, if there is anyone who could convince Ngannou to come to WWE, it has to be Cristiano Ronaldo. Additionally, given that Ngannou's fight against Fury will be held in Riyadh, his appearance at Crown Jewel is a possibility.

#1. Khabib Nurmagomedov

Many combat sports fans around the world believe Khabib Nurmagomedov is the greatest fighter in history. After all, Nurmagomedov retired from MMA with a 29-0 record. However, The Eagle still trains and is always in good shape. While Nurmagomedov is not known to be a talkative person, he has a huge following and is extremely popular in the Middle East.

This is one reason why WWE could benefit if they can land the undefeated fighter. One man who could help the promotion with his connection to the MMA legend is Ronaldo. Nurmagomedov and Ronaldo met in 2021 when the latter made his return to Manchester United. The two have immense respect for each other, and it would be good to see them share a platform in public.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star