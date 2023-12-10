3 ways CM Punk can earn the main event of WrestleMania 40

In the latest episode of SmackDown, CM Punk cut his first promo on the blue brand since his departure from the company in 2014. During this impactful return, The Best in the World expressed his ambition to main event WrestleMania 40.

Punk went beyond mere intention, targeting multiple superstars in his promo and thereby paving the way for potential main event scenarios at next year's Show of Shows.

With that said, let's discuss three ways through which The Voice of the Voiceless can earn his spot in the main event of next year's Grandest Stage of them All.

#3. CM Punk might main event WrestleMania 40 by winning Royal Rumble 2024

One potential avenue for Punk to headline next year's WrestleMania is by winning the traditional 30-man Royal Rumble match. In the most recent episode of SmackDown, Cody Rhodes and Punk were featured in a backstage segment. The American Nightmare suggested that if Punk wants to finish his story, then he needs to win the Rumble.

This seems to be a tantalizing hint at Punk's possible inclusion in the traditional match. Furthermore, the company has already featured The Best in the World on the poster of the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, seemingly confirming his participation in the event.

If CM Punk emerges victorious in the Royal Rumble match, his spot in the main event of WrestleMania will be secured.

After this, whether he chooses to face the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins or the Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns, it promises to be a momentous showdown.

#2. By winning a no. 1 contender match at Elimination Chamber 2024

Another potential path for The Best in the World to secure his spot at WrestleMania 40 is by winning a No. 1 contender match, a scenario that may unfold at Elimination Chamber 2024. This option becomes relevant if CM Punk does not emerge victorious in the Royal Rumble match.

Given that the Royal Rumble winner traditionally selects one World Champion, the contender for the other World Title could be determined through a No. 1 contender match, with the ideal location being Elimination Chamber 2024. In this narrative, Punk could enter the match, claim victory, and subsequently challenge for a World Title in the main event of WrestleMania 40.

#1. By winning the World iTtle before WrestleMania 40

One of the most unexpected paths for CM Punk to main event WrestleMania 40 could involve him entering The Grandest Stage of Them All as a World Champion. This potential scenario could unfold if CM Punk challenges Seth Rollins before WrestleMania 40, leading to a title bout between these two.

In this narrative, The Best in the World could surprise the WWE Universe by dethroning Seth Rollins in the match. After this, Rollins might subsequently claim his rematch for WrestleMania 40.

Given the high-profile nature of a World Championship match, it's highly probable that such an encounter would serve as the main event for The Show of Shows Night One.

