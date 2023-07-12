3 ways Finn Bálor can be kicked out of The Judgment Day: 33-year-old WWE Superstar to replace him?

WWE's latest Monday Night Raw may lead you to believe that all things seem A-OK in the camp of The Judgment Day. Alas, this is wrestling, and that could all change in an instant.

Initially, all signs pointed to Damian Priest getting axed, but now it seems WWE might decide to go a different direction. Here are a few ways Finn Bálor could potentially get kicked out of The Judgment Day.

#3. Damian Priest intentionally costs Finn Bálor a World Heavyweight Title rematch at WWE SummerSlam

A Seth Rollins vs. Finn Bálor rematch has not yet been set in stone. That said, Finn made it clear to Priest that he has a score to settle with The Visionary on Raw. That might just happen at SummerSlam.

If it does, a run-in from Priest wouldn't make for much of a shock. Sure, The Judgment Day seems like a well-oiled machine, but there are still a few weeks between now and the event.

Bálor has been portraying a hothead, while Priest has seemingly been more passive. Perhaps Finn says the wrong thing to Damian. Maybe Señor Money in the Bank chooses rebuttal in the form of intentionally costing Bálor a rematch with Rollins.

#2. Finn Bálor wins the World Heavyweight Championship and then loses to Damian Priest minutes later

You know, there's more than one way to look at this. On one hand, you could scrutinize the decision to have one of WWE's most talented performers win a world title just to lose it minutes later. But on the other hand, this would mean that Finn got the chance to right the wrong in 2016... sort of, right?

All jokes aside, there's no reason why Finn wouldn't be deemed worthy enough to carry the World Heavyweight Championship for a respectable amount of time. He's a 20-plus-year veteran who's earned the respect of both wrestling fans and his peers.

Sadly, Finn's potential world title run may never come to fruition due to bad timing. WWE might feel that Bálor's time came and went in 2016 and that Priest is the future. What better way to make that emphatic statement than by having Damian rain on Finn's redemption parade by cashing in his contract on Bálor himself?

#1. JD McDonagh replaces Finn Bálor

Hey, remember that one recent episode of Raw where Finn was giving JD some words of wisdom, and Priest showed up to confront Bálor? Don't worry if you don't, it was June 12 of this year.

Now that we've recalled that, let's unravel the logistics of McDonagh slithering into The Judgment Day's business and trying to play peacemaker for a brief week or two before stabbing his would-be mentor in the back.

In all seriousness, this would be great exposure for JD McDonagh and a good way to establish himself as a prominent baddie to the WWE Universe. This scenario (and apparently McDonagh's main roster stint) may work best as a slow burn. One that creeps up on you like a fine wine. Initially, you won't feel a thing. Then you attempt to stand up and almost trip over the chair you were sitting in.

Poll : 0 votes