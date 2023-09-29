3 ways LA Knight can make his return to WWE SmackDown tonight

LA Knight is anticipated to make his return on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown after being absent last week due to COVID-related concerns. Reports suggest that The Megastar is set to appear on tonight's show, creating several intriguing possibilities for how WWE might incorporate him into it.

With that being said let's explore three ways the former Million Dollar Champion could make his return tonight on the blue brand.

#3. LA Knight to call out Roman Reigns again

Expand Tweet

One of the potential directions for the return of The Megastar on tonight's show could involve Knight once again calling out Roman Reigns. In recent weeks, the company has dropped various hints regarding a potential feud between these two, and some recent reports have also suggested that a match between Knight and Reigns is on the horizon.

Previously, The Megastar had mentioned The Tribal Chief after his match on SmackDown on September 15, 2023. The scenario may unfold once again, with Knight challenging or calling out the Undisputed Champion.

This would set the stage for a future clash between the two, especially since Reigns is already scheduled to make his return in October 2023.

#2. Knight wrestles in a random match on SmackDown

Another possible approach for LA Knight's return on tonight's show could involve a random singles match. In recent weeks, The Megastar has been featured in unexpected bouts against opponents such as Austin Theory and Hit Row.

It is plausible that the company might opt for a similar scenario tonight, where the Stamford-based promotion books The Megastar in another spontaneous matchup to make his presence felt.

#1. Knight to rescue & aid John Cena against The Bloodline

Expand Tweet

One of the most promising scenarios for LA Knight's return on tonight's episode of the blue brand could involve him coming to the aid of John Cena against The Bloodline. According to certain reports, Knight was originally scheduled to come to the rescue of the Cenation Leader last week after AJ Styles was sent to the hospital.

However, Knight was pulled from the show due to his COVID-related absence. Many reports still suggest that The Megastar could be the mystery partner for Cena in his clash against Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso at Fastlane 2023.

So, on tonight's show, if the Samoan faction attempts to gain a numerical advantage over the 16-time World Champion once again, this could lead to Knight stepping up to even the odds. Such a development would fulfill the dream association between LA Knight and John Cena.