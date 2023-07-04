3 Ways Seth Rollins' world title can go to The Judgment Day

Seth Rollins' reign as World Heavyweight Champion has brought in a lot of excitement on Monday Night RAW. While The Visionary has made it a point to constantly defend his title, there is a threat that reigns over his run as champion is what makes things interesting.

On RAW, many worthy superstars could challenge for Rollins' title. However, the biggest threat he has is from Judgment Day. Almost every member of the faction apart from Rhea Ripley seems to be in contention for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Today in this article, we will look at three ways Seth Rollins could lose his title to a member of The Judgment Day:

#3. Damian Priest cashes in on Seth Rollins at SummerSlam

Over the past few weeks, Seth Rollins has made it a habit to defend his World Heavyweight Championship constantly. The Visionary also defended his title on NXT. Considering all of this, it would only be fair for Rollins to defend his title at SummerSlam.

While there is no clear opponent yet for Rollins, regardless of whom he faces, it won't be a surprise to see Damian Priest cash in his Money in the Bank contract on the champion. Since winning the briefcase, Priest has been ringside for all of Rollins' matches which indicates where his eyes are.

While there is also a chance that Priest could cash in his contract before SummerSlam, it would be better if the 40-year-old wins this prestigious title on a grand stage like SummerSlam. Priest could pose a serious threat to Rollins.

#2. Loss to Finn Balor at SummerSlam

At Money in the Bank, it felt like Finn Balor was close to redemption when he was moments away from defeating Seth Rollins and winning the World Heavyweight Championship. However, a distraction from his teammate Damian Priest caused Balor to be on the losing side.

If Balor can make a strong case for himself in the coming weeks, it won't be a surprise to see The Judgment Day member receiving a rematch against Rollins at SummerSlam. This, then, could be a perfect opportunity for Balor to win the title at the event.

At Money in the Bank, fans witnessed that the Irish wrestler has what it takes to beat Rollins. Hence, it shouldn't surprise anyone if Balor becomes the new World Heavyweight Champion.

#1. Dominik Mysterio surprises everyone to win the title

Regardless of the public opinion on Dominik Mysterio, it is hard to deny that Dominik, in recent times, has become one of the biggest heels in the WWE. Hence, seeing the 26-year-old challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship won't be a surprise.

This week on RAW, Mysterio faced Rollins in a singles match that ended with a DQ win for The Visionary. And as a result, Mysterio could not get the closure he wanted. Hence, if WWE books a triple-threat match between Rollins, Balor, and Mysterio at SummerSlam, it won't be a shock.

If the trio competes at the Premium Live Event, an interference from Priest would most certainly be on the card. Damian Priests' interference would cause the most disturbance to Seth Rollins and Finn Balor, which Mysterio can take advantage of to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

