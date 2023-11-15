3 ways WWE could book Shinsuke Nakamura at Survivor Series: WarGames

The recent cryptic promos featuring Shinsuke Nakamura have left fans eagerly anticipating a significant development, with many speculating it could be a tease for CM Punk's comeback. Despite this, the company has not yet booked the King of Strong Style for the upcoming premium live event.

The mystery surrounding Nakamura's promos has added extra excitement among fans, who are keenly awaiting any potential surprises or announcements leading up to the event.

With that being said, let's discuss three ways WWE could book Nakamura at Survivor Series 2023.

#3. Shinsuke Nakamura might issue an open challenge at Survivor Series

Expand Tweet

One potential avenue for Shinsuke Nakamura's inclusion in Survivor Series could involve him issuing an open challenge for a match at the premium live event. This scenario might unfold with Nakamura securing a victory over Chad Gable in their scheduled match on next week's edition of WWE RAW.

Having previously defeated Otis and Akira Tozawa, Nakamura might seize the opportunity after a win over Gable to cut a promo announcing an open challenge at Survivor Series as he wants to face a credible opponent.

Such an announcement would undoubtedly add excitement to the event as fans eagerly await to see who will step up to face the King of Strong Style.

#2. Nakamura calls out CM Punk, leading to a confrontation between them

Expand Tweet

Another compelling direction the company can take in booking the King of Strong Style for the event could involve Shinsuke Nakamura explicitly calling out CM Punk in the ring. This daring move might pave the way for the unexpected return of the Best in the World, as he responds to Nakamura's challenge and confronts him.

A showdown between Nakamura and Punk has the potential to generate significant buzz among fans. If this scenario unfolds, it could mark the beginning of a new chapter of Punk's legacy within the Stamford-based promotion, igniting the flames of a potentially riveting feud.

#1. A handicap match against Alpha Academy

Expand Tweet

WWE may opt to book Shinsuke Nakamura in a handicap match at Survivor Series 2023, following his scheduled bout against Chad Gable. In this scenario, Nakamura could launch a post-match assault on Gable, prompting other members of the Alpha Academy to come to Gable's aid.

This sequence of events might culminate in Nakamura challenging the entire Alpha Academy to a handicap match at the Survivor Series Premium Live event.

A victory in such a handicap match would not only showcase Nakamura's strength and resilience, but also contribute to sustaining his momentum after the Survivor Series PLE.

EC3 gets heated discussing NWA allegedly losing their TV deal right here.