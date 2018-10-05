×
3 ways WWE can make Rusev-Aiden-Lana angle more interesting.

Praval Sharma
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
1.18K   //    05 Oct 2018, 21:29 IST

One Night In Milwaukee
Aiden English presented One Night In Milwaukee on SmackDown Live

This week on SmackDown Live, Aiden English played a video footage of Lana and him and WWE named it "One Night In Milwaukee". He promised last week that he has something to show and his something was surprising for WWE Universe. 

Aiden claimed he is selling the rest of the tape to TMZ and seemingly WWE is going to continue with "One Night In Milwaukee" storyline. Video footage has opened up multiple outcomes and WWE Universe can expect another strong and surprising buildup for this angle.

Lana's love angles are nothing new in WWE and there are three ways WWE can make the current storyline more interesting.

#3 Lana teams up with Aiden English

If Lana joins hands with Aiden English and betrayed Rusev, the angle will become more interesting and intriguing. Rusev will eventually fight with both Aiden and Lana, with a good chance, WWE might turn Rusev into a face.

Rusev's face turn is what the WWE Universe wanted for a long time and Lana's betrayal can make this possible. Aiden could involve in Mixed Match Challenge to break the team "Ravishing Rusev Day" of Rusev and Lana. These events might generate more interest in the lackluster Mixed Match Challenge season 2.

1 / 3 NEXT
Praval Sharma
CONTRIBUTOR
A part-time creative writer always up for discussion on Cricket and pro wrestling. Has a keen interest in WWE and creating content based on the same.
