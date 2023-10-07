3 Ways WWE can reference CM Punk at Fastlane 2023 ahead of his potential return

The anticipation of CM Punk's return is palpable among fans, thanks to WWE's continuous teasing of his potential comeback. Moreover, in the recent go-home edition of WWE SmackDown ahead of Fastlane, the company once again hinted at the return of the 'Best in the World' while promoting Seth Rollins's Last Man Standing match against Shinsuke Nakamura at the Premium Live Event.

With all these hints and teasers, it seems like Punk is getting closer to making his WWE comeback. That said, let's explore three ways the company might reference CM Punk at Fastlane.

#3. Seth Rollins might use CM Punk's signature moves during his match at Fastlane 2023

One of the ways the company might drop a potential reference to Punk could be through Seth Rollins himself. WWE has often incorporated references to Punk in The Visionary's segments from the initial stages. So, the company might again utilize Rollins to refer to the former AEW star.

The World Heavyweight Champion might either incorporate a move from Punk's repertoire or refer to himself as the 'Best in the World' if he retains his championship over Shinsuke Nakamura.

#2. A cryptic video package during the show

Another way WWE might drop a potential teaser for Punk is through a cryptic video package during the Premium Live event. A vignette has the potential to generate massive buzz among fans, especially if there is even a small reference to Punk.

If this scenario unfolds, it could eventually confirm that Punk might be returning to WWE. The ideal location for such an event could be this year's Survivor Series show, which will be held in Chicago, Punk's hometown.

#1. Random reference to CM Punk's Ring of Honor promos

Referring to his ROH promos seems to be the most suitable way to provide a CM Punk reference during Fastlane 2023. Despite these segments being infamous, fans can connect the dots, showing their keen interest in his potential return to the company.

Moreover, WWE has also used some of Punk's Ring of Honor promos in previous editions of both RAW and SmackDown. Additionally, WWE could randomly drop lines during commentary, as Corey Graves did on the latest episode of the blue brand.

Even a random reference to Punk will likely catch fans' attention during the Fastlane Premium Live event.

