3 ways WWE can write The Rock off television for the next 2 weeks

The Rock is set to make his presence known on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown which is set to emanate live from Memphis, Tennessee. This will be marked as the third consecutive appearance from The People's Champion on the Friday night show.

However, as of writing, the company is not advertising The Great One for any further upcoming episodes of the blue brand this month. This seemingly means that there is a possibility of the company writing The Rock off television.

Keeping that in mind, let's discuss three ways the Stamford-based Promotion can write the newest Bloodline member off television for the next two weeks.

#3. The Rock might announce a break on tonight's SmackDown

One of the possible ways to write The Great One off from television is through the People's Champion announcing his absence on tonight's episode of SmackDown.

The Rock might state that he has already graced the fans with three weeks of consecutive appearances on the blue brand and now the fans no longer deserve his live presence. Hence he has decided to take a break from SmackDown for the subsequent two weeks. This angle will also help the company generate more heated reactions for the villainous version of The People's Champion.

#2. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins might launch a surprise attack

As of writing, The American Nightmare and The Visionary are not advertised to be part of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. However, one of the potential ways through which the company might write The Rock off is by having Rhodes and Rollins launch a surprise attack on The Great One.

This attack might lead to the initiation of the angle where WWE could announce that The Most Electrifying Man will be absent for the next two weeks due to the attack from the World Heavyweight Champion and Rhodes.

#1. Roman Reigns might simply acknowledge The Rock's absence

Another way the company could write off The People's Champion from television is by simply having Roman Reigns acknowledge the absence of The Great One. In the subsequent two weeks, Reigns might state any random reason behind the absence of The Brahma Bull from the company.

The Tribal Chief is currently advertised for the March 22, 2024 episode of Friday Night so it's possible that the Bloodline Leader might reveal the reason behind Rock's absence on that episode.

For those unaware, Roman Reigns and The Rock are scheduled to compete in a tag team bout on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40. However, this tag team match will have some high implications on the line as it will also decide the fate of the Undisputed Universal Title match set between Reigns and Rhodes for Night 2.

If Roman & Rock win, then the Undisputed title match will be a Bloodline Rules match. However, if Rhodes and Rollins emerge as the victors then the Samoan faction would be barred from ringside on Night 2.