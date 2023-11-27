3 ways WWE could've saved Randy Orton's return from getting overshadowed by CM Punk

Survivor Series: WarGames marked the return of Randy Orton for the first time since 2022. During the men's WarGames match, Orton was the last man to enter for Team Rhodes. While The Viper performed well and guided his team to victory, his return was overshadowed by another major event.

The event in question is CM Punk's return to WWE for the first time in nine years. When Orton and his team were celebrating their victory, Punk's music hit, and the 45-year-old walked out to receive a huge pop from his home crowd. While Punk's return was great to watch, it somehow felt like it overshadowed Orton's comeback.

In this article, we will look at three things WWE could have done to save Randy Orton's comeback from being overshadowed by Punk's return.

#3. Let Randy Orton make a comeback at Royal Rumble

While watching Randy Orton compete at Survivor Series: WarGames was great, there is a chance his comeback could have been better if WWE had pushed it to Royal Rumble. This would have also benefited Orton as he would get more time to prepare for his much-anticipated return.

On the other hand, when it comes to Team Rhodes, WWE could have booked someone else in Orton's place. The Stamford-based promotion could have also booked an angle where RAW General Manager Adam Pearce could select a member for Team Rhodes.

#2. Replace Randy Orton with LA Knight

At Survivor Series: WarGames, WWE could have pushed LA Knight to be part of Team Rhodes instead of Randy Orton. By doing so, the Stamford-based promotion would ensure that Knight is involved in another big match after his loss to Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2023.

Also, by booking Knight to compete at WarGames, WWE would get the chance to book Orton for a night where he would be the only returning superstar. This angle would help The Viper gain all the attention instead of sharing it with someone else.

#1. WWE could have opened with the men's WarGames match

Survivor Series: WarGames opened with the women's WarGames match. While that match was a great start to the event, if the promotion had Punk's return planned toward the end, it would have been better to open Survivor Series with the men's WarGames match.

If the promotion had structured the show this way, it would have given fans ample time between the returns of Orton and CM Punk. While these angles are merely altered methods of presenting both returns, Survivor Series: WarGames was still a well-received PLE, and many fans are happy with the result.

