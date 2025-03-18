3 Worst-booked WWE stars on the road to WrestleMania 41

This year's WWE WrestleMania 41 will take place on April 19 and 20 at the Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas Nevada. This year The Show of Shows is going to be a breath-taking affair as we have a heel John Cena going to appear in his final WrestleMania event against Cody Rhodes.

Then we have the "Yeet Master" Jey Uso challenging Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. Charlotte Flair as heel will also be challenging Tiffany Stratton for the Women's World Championship. We can also have Randy Orton squaring off against Kevin Owens in a No-Disqualification match.

However, while most of the superstars in the roster will compete in matches backed by compelling storylines, there are some who according to the fans haven't been properly booked.

On that note, we look at three worst-booked superstars on the Road to WrestleMania 41.

#3. Former United States Champion, Austin Theory

From defeating John Cena in a WrestleMania match two years ago to being reduced to a nobody, the story of former United States Champion, Austin Theory is saddening. He was a promising WWE superstar sometime back but now is no more than a jobber. Today he performs in tag team matches mainly with Grayson Waller under the name A-Town Down Under.

Also, A-Town Down Under isn't slated for any tag team match at WrestleMania 41 so far, and it appears they won't be competing at the grand event. Last night on RAW, Austin Theory competed in a match against Jey Uso but lost the match within 5 minutes. This type of booking for the former US Champion, to some, reveals his current position in the promotion.

#2. Former Universal Champion, Finn Balor

Finn Balor is another superstar who has seemingly been poorly booked by WWE on the road to WrestleMania 41. The former Universal Champion hasn't won a singles title in the last three years. Being part of The Judgment Day, Balor is reduced to a typical heel who has been on a losing spree against his opponents.

For example, last night on Monday Night RAW, The Irish Superstar faced Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship, but once again lost. Before this, Balor faced his former Judgment Day partner, Damian Priest, twice in two big matches but lost both contests.

Despite being one of the best in-ring skilled performers, as of this writing, Finn Balor is not booked for any big match at WrestleMania 41, and that is appalling for his fans. He was expected to feud against his Judgment Day mate, Dominik Mysterio, but the storyline of betrayal and revenge hasn't been initiated yet. It remains to be seen when The Irish Gun will be put in a big WWE match.

#1. Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre losing the Elimination Chamber 2025 match within a few minutes was a big eye-brow-raising moment. A year back, McIntyre was the winner at Elimination Chamber and the guy who won the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

This year, The Scottish Warrior is nowhere in the picture for any big title match and is instead feuding with Damian Priest. Drew McIntyre will likely face The Archer of Infamy at WrestleMania.

He is a superstar who has even pinned giants like Brock Lesnar in WWE and many feel he should remain in the title picture. Most probably, he is expected to win the match against Priest, and it will be interesting to see how he will be booked after Mania.

