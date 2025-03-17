3 WrestleMania 41 matches that can be announced on WWE RAW

WrestleMania 41 is fast approaching, and WWE Creative has a lot in place for the March 17 episode of RAW. The show will take place in Brussels, Belgium, as part of WWE's European Tour.

A lot of storylines continue to evolve heading into the Showcase of the Immortals, and some of them could lead to a match at WrestleMania 41. With that in mind, we take a look at three matches that could be confirmed for the Grandest Stage of Them All.

#3. AJ Styles vs Logan Paul

The two superstars have continued their feud, which started at the Royal Rumble, when The Maverick eliminated The Phenomenal One, and continued on RAW in the weeks before and after the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

As Logan Paul will not be in the main event at WrestleMania 41, he has shifted his attention to AJ Styles, who has returned as a face in WWE after a few months off.

It is very likely that RAW GM Adam Pearce will make the match official on RAW tonight. However, it is unclear whether they will both emerge as contenders for the Intercontinental Championship, as WWE Creative is reportedly considering having Bron Breakker defend his title against more than one opponent in a multi-man match.

#2. Seth Rollins vs Roman Reigns vs CM Punk

The OTC returned to WWE after six weeks and assaulted The Visionary and the Best in the World, who were competing in a Steel Cage match in the main event of RAW last week.

The former Universal Champion took revenge on Seth Rollins after the latter's assault outside the ring at the Royal Rumble. At the same time, he targeted The Best in the World, after watching Paul Heyman try to help CM Punk get on his feet following his Steel Cage match with Rollins.

The expectation was that Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins would collide at WrestleMania 41, but after what happened last Monday on RAW, it is likely that CM Punk will get added, making it a Triple Threat match.

Rollins will be on RAW on Monday, and it is likely that Adam Pearce will make the match official for WrestleMania 41.

#1. IYO SKY vs Rhea Ripley vs Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41

After IYO SKY dethroned Rhea Ripley and was booked for a title match against the Women's Elimination Chamber Match winner Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41, there was speculation whether The Eradicator would get added to the title match.

After last Monday's segment, where Rhea and Bianca slapped IYO in the face, and the reigning champion assaulted both in the ring, the expectation is that WWE will make it a Triple Threat and Rhea Ripley will get her rematch for the Women's World Championship.

Meanwhile, on Monday on RAW, IYO SKY and Bianca Belair will sign the contract, making the match official. It is very likely that Rhea Ripley will interrupt them and get involved, forcing Adam Pearce to make the match official for the Showcase of the Immortals in Las Vegas on April 19-20.

